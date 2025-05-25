Pictured Above: Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert.

Written By: Justin K.P.

Ehud Olmert, the former Israeli Prime Minister who served from 2006-2009 has made major media headlines in major news outlets for his tepid criticism of Israeli conduct in Gaza, in English during an interview with the BBC.

In his English language interview, Olmert said that Israel was committing “very close to a war crime” in Gaza but went on to claim “we are fighting Hamas murderers, we are not fighting innocent civilians, and this must be clear”.

What has not made major headlines is that Olmert, wrote an op-ed in Hebrew where he explicitly said that Israel was committing “war crimes”, intentionally killing civilians and even -without explicitly saying the word-committing genocide.

The Op-ed-published in the Hebrew edition of Haaretz on May 22- titled “We are committing war crimes” offers some much harsher admissions as to what Israel is actually doing in Gaza.

Pictured Above: Op-Ed written by former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert on May 22, 2025.

A Shocking Acknowledgment

The article was not showcased on the English language edition of Haaretz, but can still be read in English using the rough translation provided through Google Translate, or through the precise translation provided by Drop Site News.

In the shocking Op-Ed, Olmert begins by saying that “The Israeli government is currently waging a senseless war — without purpose, without clear planning, and with no chance of success.”

He goes on to write that he has previously “disappointed my hosts” of news outlets in “Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, the UK, and other global venues” by “firmly asserting that Israel was not committing war crimes in Gaza”.

He writes that while he previously acknowledged that Israel was engaged in “excessive killing” of “an unfathomable number of uninvolved victims — children, women, and the elderly” he would say “there had never been a direct order from a political decision-maker to deliberately target civilians in Gaza”.(For the record, yes there has been, Netanyahu was quoted in the Israeli newspaper Ynet shortly after October 7th as calling to “take down houses” indiscriminately without “caring about targets”)

However, he goes on to write “I previously believed no war crimes were being committed”. He goes on to write “I tried, whenever possible, to distinguish between the crimes we were accused of (Genocide and war crimes) — which I denied — and the carelessness and indifference toward Palestinian victims and the unbearable human cost. I denied the first charge, admitted the second”, “in recent weeks, I can no longer do so”.

This is where the bombshell admissions begins to roll in. He went to to admit that Israel was intentionally killing civilians, committing war crimes and even intentionally committing a “war of extermination” (i.e. a genocide). He wrote:

What we are doing in Gaza is a war of extermination: indiscriminate, unrestricted, cruel, and criminal killing of civilians. We are doing this not because of a loss of control in a certain area, not due to some disproportionate outburst by a military unit — but as a direct result of a government policy, deliberate, malicious, reckless, and intentional. Yes, we are committing war crimes.

(Emphasis:Mine)

He then writes that Israel is causing the “starvation of Gaza” and “denying food, medicine, and essential survival resources to Gaza’s residents as part of a declared policy”.

He goes on to write that while Netanyahu “tries to obscure the nature of his instructions to avoid legal and criminal accountability”, “some of his courtiers say it openly and proudly: Yes, we will starve Gaza. Because all of Gaza is Hamas, and therefore there is no moral or operational constraint on destroying them — more than two million people.”

This is the first time a former Israeli Prime Minister admitted that the current Israeli government sees “all of Gaza as Hamas” and intends to “destroy” more than “two million people”.

He even calls the Israeli claim that opposing Israel’s genocide is antisemitism a “lie” which has “run its course”, writing:

Israeli media outlets, for various reasons (some of which are understandable), attempt to soften the picture. But the image seen abroad is far broader — and shocking. One cannot remain indifferent. One can no longer dismiss the global response as mere antisemitism — as though ‘everyone just hates us.’ That lie has run its course.

He then acknowledges that the IDF regularly engages in “cruel shooting at civilians and unjustified destruction of property and homes.”'

He also writes that “Israel’s government, led by Netanyahu, is deliberately enacting a policy of starvation and humanitarian pressure that may result in catastrophe”.

He goes on to admit that Israel is allowing the “slaughter Palestinian civilians in the West Bank” with settlers committing “daily atrocities throughout the West Bank, with the army and police looking the other way.”

He then goes on to write that in Gaza “elite IDF units” take part in “many cases of cruel shootings, of looting, of theft from homes — and soldiers proudly posting about it”.

He finished the article by going on to reiterate again that “We (Israel) are committing war crimes”.

The Importance Of This Acknowledgment.

Ehud Olmert was not exactly sympathetic to Palestinian human rights when he served as Prime Minister.

Don’t forget he placed the original siege on Gaza in 2007 which his advisor Dov Weisglass admitted was intended to “put the Palestinians on a diet”.

The siege caused 40 percent of Gaza’s population to face unemployment, 10 percent of children to face “stunted growth due to prolonged malnutrition”, over half of Gaza’s children to be anemic, 90 percent of drinking water in Gaza to be “unsafe for human consumption” and “severe shortages of electricity” in Gaza.

He also was behind the creation of the Israeli “Dahiya Doctrine” which calls to use “massive, disproportionate force and the deliberate targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure”.

He conducted “Operation Cast Lead” in Gaza in 2008, a bombing which killed 1,400 Palestinians including 300 children.

He bragged after the operation that “The government's position was from the outset that if there is shooting at the residents of the south, there will be a harsh Israeli response against Gaza that will be disproportionate.”

Much of his article focuses on the fact that the current war crimes against Palestinians will cause Israel to be completely internationally isolated.

He writes that “even governments traditionally friendly to Israel — Canada, the UK, and France — are starting to suggest severe measures against the Israeli government” and that “there is a real danger that punitive actions will be taken against Israel — with devastating political, economic, and even military consequences”.

He also finished the article by saying:

It’s time to stop — before we are cast out from the family of nations and summoned to the International Criminal Court for war crimes. And we will have no good defense.

This article was written not out of any sympathy to Palestinians or to expose the reality of Israel’s war crimes to the outside world but as an inside warning to Israelis to stop the war crimes and overt genocide to keep the rest of the world from opposing Israel.

This is why Olmert tones down the rhetoric on international media outlets but tells the truth only in Hebrew in Haaretz.

This shows that in no way can Olmert’s words be painted as “pro-Hamas” or even pro Palestinian by Zionists, meaning they will have no way to discount the reality he has exposed.

Not The Only Israeli Acknowledgment.

In another similar admission, the former deputy chief of staff of the Israeli army Yair Golan said on the Israeli radio station Reshet Bet that Israel was becoming a “pariah state”and admitted that the IDF is currently “waging war against civilians”, “killing babies as a pastime” and “engaging in mass population displacement”.

Again there is no way Zionists can accuse Yair Golan of being sympathetic to Hamas, he is admitting this on a small Israeli radio station in Hebrew in an attempt to stop Israel from becoming a “pariah state”.

Zionists can reject evidence from every international organization, but they cannot reject these top Israeli officials who are quietly admitting that Israel is indeed mass murdering civilians and committing genocide.

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