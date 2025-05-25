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Karlyn's avatar
Karlyn
May 25, 2025

Finally, a Zionist with a conscience.

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Erik Heddergott's avatar
Erik Heddergott
May 25, 2025

This is s major Step.

Do not forget, he was the Head if the Executive Branch of the State of Israel.

It was not easy to finally admit that his State, his Army and his Colleagues are committing War Crimes, Mass Murder, Ethnic Cleansing and saying finally that is Genocide.

It now our plight to force our Governments, in my Case the German Government, to recognize this Statement and go legally against every Official of the German State, the German Federal Lands and German Communes that try to Punish People to speak out against Bibi Netanyahu, the Zionists the IDF and Christian Zionists.

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