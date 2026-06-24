Written By: Justin K.P.

The former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett, who served from 2021 to 2022, admitted that under his leadership , Israel smuggled Starlink satellites into Iran to allow U.S. and Israeli-backed protestors to communicate and effect regime change.

At a forum, Bennett boasted, “What happens every time there is a protest (in Iran)?, They turn off the internet, and then there is no communications. What I had started was a process of acquiring and smuggling into Iran, tens of thousands of Starlink receptors that would allow continuity of the internet and social networks when they turn it off, and would allow the protests to coordinate and ultimately topple (the Iranian government)”.

This is exactly what the U.S. deep state did during the U.S./Israeli backed riots that took place in Iran prior to the U.S./Israeli war.

Damon Wilson, the head of the U.S. National Endowment for Democracy (NED) a cutout of the CIA’s regime change arm, boasted at a House Appropriations Committee hearing, “the endowment has been making investments over years that have ensured that there have been secure communications, including Starlinks, other means, file casting that allowed information to go both in and out of the country (Iran) at a time when the regime tried to hide its brutal crackdown … Part of what we see manifesting is a response that our partners have helped tell the Iranian people the story that the regime has squandered their own resources on supporting proxies throughout the Middle East to the point where they cannot manage their own water supplies for Tehran. And these stories have not just emerged; they are ones that have been covered, documented, and shared with the Iranian people consistently through our work … We’ve been investing in communication tools over the years that allow for information to be sent into Iran even when internet connectivity is blocked. We specifically began supporting the deployment, the operation of about 200 Starlinks early on”.

(Emphasis: Mine)

Wilson was immediately “cut off by the ranking member of the House Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs, Rep. Lois Frankel, who told Wilson: ‘You know what, I’m going to interrupt you – we’d better not talk about it.’”

The Wall Street Journal similarly reported that “The Trump administration covertly sent thousands of Starlink terminals into Iran,” adding that “the U.S. smuggled roughly 6,000 of the satellite-internet kits into the country” in January of this year.

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