The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
G. Keller's avatar
G. Keller
6h

Iran needs the a bomb

Reply
Share
Te Time's avatar
Te Time
6h

Private Public Partnerships. Elon the manufacturered man.. 🧍‍♂️

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture