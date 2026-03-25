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Meticulous Prime's avatar
Meticulous Prime
2h

DUH

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William ManionMDPhDJDMBA's avatar
William ManionMDPhDJDMBA
3h

Thank God President Trump is killing thousands of Muslim extremists who have been threatening death to America for the great majority of my 70 plus years. Israel is our friend and stands for Democracy. Democracy gives the poorest people the highest standard of living in the world. Stop listening and reading experts who make a living peddling Trump Derangement Syndrome psychobabble and lies. Listen to Americans who don’t profit from selling their opinions and only wish the best for the United States and our children. Ask these self proclaimed experts what is their salary or profit from their psychobabble? W. Manion, MDPhDJDMBA

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