In a bombshell interview , Daniel Levy, a former advisor to the Israeli government and Israeli negotiator during the Oslo negotiations, said that Netanyahu pushed for the war in Iran in order to establish Israeli dominance and a Greater Israel.

Levy documented that Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli politicians have pushed the false claim of an “imminent” Iranian nuclear weapons in hopes of it leading to a U.S. war with Iran, which they are now getting from Trump. Levy said:

Netanyahu himself and other Israeli leaders, although he’s been at the helm for much of the last three decades, have, during an awfully long period, told us Iran is at the precipice of becoming a nuclear power. By the way, we should always remind ourselves, Israel is the only nuclear-armed state in the region. But they’ve been telling us, “It’s imminent. We have to act now.” And they’ve been trying to pull successive American presidents into that war, to launch such a military campaign. They’ve never succeeded. You have had American presidents across the decades, from whichever party has been in power, who have created an extremely indulgent, permissive environment for Israel in the region, and in particular when it comes to Israel’s consistent war crimes against the Palestinians. What you have not had is a president who could be led into this kind of a military operation. And we’re seeing right now, in almost the last month of this war, precisely why. But this president is made of different stuff, less serious stuff, apparently, and Netanyahu saw his opportunity.

The real motive- Levy said- behind Israel’s push for war with Iran is to “weaken Iran militarily, to remove some kind of deterrent” in order to establish Greater Israel. As he put it:

It’s not an era of a Pax Americana with — alongside all that indulgence of Israel, there were still certain brake mechanisms. This time, Israel sees us in an era of what I would call a Pax Greater Israel. This is about how far Israel can extend its dominion, how much of a hard-power, dominant hegemon it can be in the region, seizing parts of Syria or of Lebanon, trying to finish an eradicationist approach to the Palestinians. And crucially, to do that, you have to weaken Iran militarily, to remove some kind of deterrent. You can only do that with the U.S., so you need to pull the U.S. into this war. If that means further accelerating American decline and even accelerating Israel’s loss of support in America, then it’s a price to pay. It’s kind of “use it or lose it,” because those things are happening anyway.

He added, “I don’t want to suggest that America has no agency in this. There are things to do with the Trump administration, the neocons, the people who still have positions of influence in the U.S. that have brought them into this” but noted that, “that’s what Netanyahu is trying to achieve, to achieve Greater Israel, domination in the region, including the weakening of the Gulf, which is intentional, at the expense of America bleeding further reputational, political, economic assets in this war.”

Levy noted that while U.S. Neo-cons such as Marco Rubio have played a role in bringing the U.S. to war in Iran in order to “reassert primacy and preponderance” he added that “this war would not have happened if Israel’s leader had not been there whispering in the president’s ear” citing the examples of Netanyahu:

making the case, seven bilateral meetings in the first 13 months of the second Trump term between Trump and Netanyahu, two meetings in the eight weeks leading up to the launching of this illegal war, daily phone calls, we are told, now information coming out in The New York Times that the Mossad apparently bamboozled Americans with the idea that if you could decapitate some of the regime leadership, the Mossad could foment a coup on the streets, that you could arm Kurdish groups from the outside to take geographical parts of Iran to start dismantling the central state.

Levy noted that support for the Iran war is largely driven by Zionists committed to the Greater Israel project, and Christian Zionists believing it will usher in the rapture, saying, “You really have to be, therefore, either extremely gullible, as I suggested, or a true believer that, well, this is high risk, but it’s worth it, because what maybe you’re ideologically committed to, the Greater Israel cause, maybe that comes from a place of evangelical dispensationalist belief in the end times, or you simply are part of an echo chamber whose wheels are greased very consistently.”

“I do think that the attempt to suggest this is more than Israel first, that somehow this serves America’s interest, are not going to go well, and Israel will pay a tremendous price for that over time” Levy added.

This project goes further back than the current war in Iran, and is the final phase of a long-term plan in collaboration with U.S. Neo-conservatives and Israel to reshape the Middle East and establish a greater Israel.

Many of the most instrumental Neo-conservatives behind the Iraq war in 2003, including Richard Perle, Douglas Feith and David Wurmser had previously written a letter to Benjamin Netanyahu urging him to make a “clean break” from the prospect of a Palestinian State and instead overthrow governments in the Middle East too supportive of Palestine, starting with “removing Saddam Hussein from power in Iraq — an important Israeli strategic objective in its own right”.

The clean break eventually became a plan to take out “Iraq, then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Iran” in the service of Israeli dominance over the Middle East.

Over the years, these wars and regime change operations have been carried out by Israel and the U.S.

As Jeffrey Sachs documented:

The first of the wars, in early 2003, was to topple the Iraqi government. Plans for further wars were delayed as the US became mired in Iraq. Still, the US supported Sudan’s split in 2005, Israel’s invasion of Lebanon in 2006, and Ethiopia’s incursion into Somalia that same year. In 2011, the Obama administration launched CIA operation Timber Sycamore against Syria and, with the UK and France, overthrew Libya’s government through a 2011 bombing campaign. Today, these countries lie in ruins, and many are now embroiled in civil wars. Netanyahu was a cheerleader of these wars of choice–either in public or behind the scenes–together with his neocon allies in the U.S. Government including Paul Wolfowitz, Douglas Feith, Victoria Nuland, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, Richard Perle, Elliott Abrams, and others.

Before the current war in Iran, Zionist Neo-con Lindsey Graham, one of the wars biggest cheerleaders in the U.S., boasted that the hope was war with Iran would deal the final blow to the axis of resistance in the way of the Greater Israel project, saying , “If we can pull this off, it would be the biggest change in the Mid East in a thousand years: Hamas, Hezbollah gone, the Houthis gone, the Iranian people an ally not an enemy, the Arab world moving towards Israel without fear, Saudi-Israel normalize, no more October the 7th”.

Graham has boasted about working with Netanyahu on selling the war in Iran for greater Israel, with the the Wall Street Journal reporting that “Few people lobbied Trump to undertake the riskiest gambit of his presidency as effectively as the hawkish and persistent Graham” and adding that, “He spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, coaching him on how to lobby the president for action. Netanyahu showed the president intelligence that persuaded Trump to go ahead, Graham said.”

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