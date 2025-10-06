Buried in a recent New York Times article, Moshe Ya’alon, the former Defense Minister of Israel who served under Netanyahu from 2013 to 2016, admitted that Israel is a Jewish supremacist country committing ethnic cleansing against Palestinians in Gaza.

Describing Israel currently, Ya’alon admitted, “we are talking about ethnic cleansing, Jewish supremacy, clearing Gaza City of its inhabitants”.

What makes this admission particularly noteworthy is that Moshe Ya’alon is openly anti-Palestinian and has himself made genocidal comments towards Palestinians.

In 2002, he made genocidal comments in Haaretz towards Palestinians, calling them a “cancer” and saying, “There are all kinds of solutions to cancerous manifestations. Some will say it is necessary to amputate organs. But at the moment, I am applying chemotherapy”.

In 2014, he supported a policy of segregation against Palestinians in the West Bank, with the Times of Israel reporting that, “Defense Minister Moshe Ya’alon has reportedly decided to implement a policy that will prevent West Bank Palestinian workers from riding in buses with Israeli settlers when returning from Israel.”

Despite his history of anti-Palestinian statements and policies, and despite the fact that he worked under Netanyahu, he is still admitting that Israel is currently committing ethnic cleansing in Gaza, is a Jewish supremacist country, and wants to clear Gaza of all its inhabitants.

What Moshe Ya’alon admitted about Israel’s policy of ethnic cleansing in Gaza has also been admitted by figures in the current Israeli government.

Most recently, the current Israeli Minister of Science and Technology, Gila Gamliel, admitted that Israel’s intention behind the genocidal slaughter in Gaza has been to make it “uninhabitable”, a policy Israel will soon repeat in the West Bank, with her admitting on Israel’s Channel 12, “we will make Gaza unlivable for humans until the population leaves and then we will do the same for the West Bank”.

As South Africa documented in their Genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, Israeli officials made clear from day one that their goal in Gaza has been the mass slaughter of civilians in order to make Gaza uninhabitable, including the Israeli Colonel Yogev Bar Sheshet, who filmed a video in Gaza saying, “w]hoever returns here, if they return here after, will find scorched earth. No houses, no agriculture, no nothing. They have no future”, and Nissim Vaturi, the Deputy Speaker of the Knesset and Member of the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee who said, “now we all have one common goal — erasing the Gaza Strip from the face of the earth. Those who are unable will be replaced.”

The IDF’s own internal data shows that the overwhelming majority of Israel’s targets in Gaza have been civilians.

Internal IDF data leaked to the Israeli magazine 972 shows that Israel has killed 7,330-8,900 armed combatants since the start of the genocide in Gaza, meaning that - going by the extremely conservative number of 62,000 people killed- 83 percent of people killed in Gaza by the IDF have been civilians.

Research has shown that the actual death toll in Gaza has been at least 100,000, meaning that over 90 percent of people killed in Gaza by the IDF have been civilians.

Along with the mass slaughter of civilians, Israel has destroyed all civilian infrastructure in Gaza, with the intention of making it uninhabitable.

The UN’s inquiry into Israel’s genocide in Gaza documented, “a total of 170,812 structures” in Gaza destroyed by the IDF, noting that there was an “estimated total of 50,773,494 tonnes of debris in Gaza as of 1 December 2024, which would take approximately 21 years to completely dispose of”.

One military expert told the commission, “Israel is dropping in less than a week what the United States was dropping in Afghanistan in a year, in a much smaller, much more densely populated area”.

The inquiry also documented that Israel “carried out 498 attacks on healthcare facilities in the Gaza Strip,” noting that “the attacks on and destruction of hospitals and the scale of traumatic injuries across the Gaza Strip have overwhelmed the remaining medical facilities, leading to a collapse of the healthcare system.”

Along with this, it documented that “Israeli attacks have caused damage to more than 70 percent of the school buildings in Gaza and created conditions where education for children has been made impossible”.

The reality is, Israel’s genocidal assault has nothing to do with defeating Hamas or freeing hostages and has been -from day one- a genocidal onslaught against a civilian population with the intention of forced ethnic cleansing.

