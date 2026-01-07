The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick Hertel's avatar
Patrick Hertel
24m

'Great News For Israel'. Not a compliment. An indictment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture