Former Head Of MI6 Admits That The U.S. And Israel Are Losing The Iran War.
The Former Head Of Britain's Deep State Admits That Iran Is Winning The War.
In an interview with the Economist, Alex Younger, the head of Britain’s MI6 from 2014 to 2020, admitted that Iran has the upper hand against the U.S. and Israel.
When asked, “Who has the upper hand right now, who is in a stronger position?”, Younger replied, “Iran”.
He went on to say “The reality is that the US underestimated the task and I think, as of about two weeks ago, lost the initiative to Iran”.
He added, “The Iranian regime has been more resilient than I think anyone would have expected. They took some good decisions actually as early as last June about dispersing their military capability and delegating the authority for the use of those weapons which has given them significant extra resilience against this incredibly powerful air campaign.”
Younger went on to say, Iran has “embarked on what’s technically called horizontal escalation i.e., firing rockets at anybody within range,” adding that this has“been a very good way of putting indirect price on the US” and has“sort of worked”.
He also said that Iran, “understood the significance of the energy war and held the Strait (of Hormuz) at threat,” which he noted, “globalized the conflict in a way that gives them some weapons.”
He also added that Iran is fighting “a war of existence” while the U.S. is fighting “a war of choice,” noting that this “imbues them (Iran) with more staying power than their US counterparts and they know that now and I think that really is giving them the whip hand”.
Along with this he noted that, “Even with just 10% of its initial drone stocks”, Iran can, “hold the straits at threat because these are not military people, it’s not a military audience you have to satisfy, it is people who own oil tankers and captains of oil tankers and that really does give them the whip hand.”
He concluded that “the options for the US and Israel are pretty limited and not great”.
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'Younger went on to say, Iran has “embarked on what’s technically called horizontal escalation i.e., firing rockets at anybody within range,” adding that this has“been a very good way of putting indirect price on the US” and has“sort of worked”.'
Well yes but the other way of looking at it is that the usual western route of passig on responsibility for warfare to someone who doesn't matter (US onto Ukraine) or someone who is too far away to hit back (Israel and Arab states onto USA) has come undone, and Iran has simply called them all out as co-conspirators.
God, I can only imagine what this fucking InBred UnUnited Queendumber sounds like. Marbles in his lying mouth?
All British military and intelligence moles are bottom boys for the Neuroperverse Jewish Rapists.
MI6 is Mossad in Drag.
https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/whats-on-your-screen-or-theirs-will