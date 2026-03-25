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m droy's avatar
m droy
2h

'Younger went on to say, Iran has “embarked on what’s technically called horizontal escalation i.e., firing rockets at anybody within range,” adding that this has“been a very good way of putting indirect price on the US” and has“sort of worked”.'

Well yes but the other way of looking at it is that the usual western route of passig on responsibility for warfare to someone who doesn't matter (US onto Ukraine) or someone who is too far away to hit back (Israel and Arab states onto USA) has come undone, and Iran has simply called them all out as co-conspirators.

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Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
3h

God, I can only imagine what this fucking InBred UnUnited Queendumber sounds like. Marbles in his lying mouth?

All British military and intelligence moles are bottom boys for the Neuroperverse Jewish Rapists.

MI6 is Mossad in Drag.

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/whats-on-your-screen-or-theirs-will

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