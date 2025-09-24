The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jm1129's avatar
Jm1129
Sep 24

I guess the slaughter of Christians there wasn't discussed. What's a little regime change without a little genocide?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
David S.'s avatar
David S.
Sep 24

The crimes of empire knows no bounds!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Dissident
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture