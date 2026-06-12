Written By: Justin K.P.

The Zionist outlet The Free Press has put out an article by Jay Solomon, boasting that the Trump administration is investigating foreign policy analyst Trita Parsi- an Iranian who has lived in the U.S. for 25 years with a green card- with the end goal of deporting him for his analysis.

Trita Parsi is the co-founder of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft- one of the only Washington think tanks that advocates diplomacy and restraint on issues ranging from Ukraine to China to Gaza to Iran, instead of endless war.

Parsi has been a popular critic of the U.S./Israeli war on Iran, with his analysis on the war being featured on both alternative and mainstream media across partisan lines.

Parsi has faced attacks and deportation threats from Laura Loomer- an unhinged radical Zionist pundit with the Trump administration’s ear.

Loomer, in early April, posted to X that Trita Parsi should “be deported next” and boasted in May that Parsi’s “days in our country are numbered”.

Loomer’s threats came after she falsely accused two Iranian women living in the United States of being related to the late Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, who was killed by the U.S. in 2020.

Because of Loomer’s false claims, the two women, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter Sarina Hosseiny, were detained by ICE in Los Angeles and taken to a Texas ICE facility.

But journalists Ryan Grim and Murtaza Hussain from Drop Site News confirmed that the two women have “no connection to the late Iranian military commander,” reporting that “Drop Site reviewed Iranian birth records, identification papers, a family will, and other personal documents and found no connection whatsoever to him or his extended family”.

The reporters documented that:

A review of personal documentation undercuts the allegation of a personal connection to Soleimani. Birth certificates from Iran, collected by the family, lay out a documented family tree spanning multiple generations with no connection to Qassem Soleimani, or even to relatives of the late general. Drop Site also reviewed other personal identification documents, including passports, family photographs, and work documentation from both Iran and the U.S. that strongly contradict the allegations that the two women were connected to the late Iranian military commander, or living lavishly from any connection to the Iranian government. In order for Qasem Soleimani to be Hamideh’s uncle, based on her last name, he would need to be the brother of Hamideh’s father, Ali Soleimani-Afshar, who was born in Tehran in 1947. Yet according to the documents, Soleimani-Afshar had no brothers at all and his father died in the early 50s. Gen. Soleimani was born years later—in 1957—in a small village in the southern province of Kerman. Ali Soleimani-Afshar’s parents died in his childhood. Historical passport documents also show that Soleimani-Afshar’s family origins go back generations to the city of Yazd in central Iran, a province away from the roots of Gen. Soleimani. The late general is also known to have two brothers, Sohrab and Hossein, who have previously given interviews about their upbringing in rural Kerman that identify themselves as his only brothers and make no mention of a connection to Ali Soleimani-Afshar.

The investigation added that, “Qassem Soleimani’s own family in Iran issued numerous strident denials that they had any relation to the late general. Soleimani’s youngest daughter, Zeinab Soleimani, a well-known political figure inside Iran, said in Iranian media that the State Department’s allegations were ‘false’ and that ‘the individuals arrested in the United States have no connection whatsoever to our family.’ Another daughter, Narjes Soleimani, went further in a separate statement, adding that, ‘To this day, no member of the Soleimani family, nor any relative of General Soleimani, has resided in the United States.’”

It was after Loomer successfully got the two Iranian women detained based on false claims that she set her sights on Trita Parsi.

After boasting that , “Following my report and follow up with the US State Department in which I exposed the fact that Qasem Soleimani’s Niece Hamideh Soleimani Afshar has been living in the United States (Los Angeles, California) … the US State Department and SecRubio have just revoked her green card, and she has been picked up by ICE. She has been arrested and will be deported back to Iran”, Loomer quoted the post saying Trita Parsi “should be deported next”.

The Free Press boasted that, “In the eyes of some inside the Trump administration, Parsi isn’t just another Washington pundit eager to share his point of view. The State Department has launched an investigation of Parsi and could try to deport him, according to U.S. officials and documents reviewed by The Free Press,” quoting a Trump administration official saying, “The secretary has been very clear, anyone who seeks to undermine the U.S., we’re taking a hard look at.”

The apparent investigation of Trita Parsi seems to be a part of a larger effort by the Trump administration to accuse critics of its foreign policy of being foreign agents and using lawfare tactics to silence them.

The Trump administration previously issued administrative subpoenas through the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control against activists who brought aid to Cuba, suffering under the Trump-imposed blockade- including popular streamer Hasan Piker and anti-war activist Medea Benjamin.

Fox News claimed that “The investigation is part of a broader effort by officials at Treasury, State and Justice departments to curb malign foreign influence operations inside the United States, particularly activities tied to support for political violence, extremist movements or acts the U.S. government classifies as terrorism.”

In reality, the lawfare efforts are part of a broader effort to label critics of the Trump administration’s barbaric foreign policy as terrorists and foreign agents to use lawfare to silence them and scare others who want to speak out.

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