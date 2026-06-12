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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
1h

I just subscribed to Trita Parsi's SUBSTACK.

Here's link:

https://substack.com/@tritaparsi

(I hope that works!)

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Alan's avatar
Alan
2h

AIPAC also represents a foreign interest

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