On Thursday, at 7 am, 10 UK police officers stormed the house of British-Palestinian doctor Rahmeh Aladwan and arrested her for tweets she had made critical of Israel. She was “held for over 7 hours and released on bail conditions” and told “Not to publish, post, or communicate material or statements that incite hatred, discrimination, or harassment against any individual or group based on race, religion or ethnicity”.

As Rahmeh Aladwan noted, she was questioned by UK police over posts about:

- Jewish supremacy & Jewish supremacists

- ‘Israel’

- ‘Israelis’ and ‘Israeli’ jews - and their feelings.

- Melanie Phillips, the Chief Rabbi: Eprahim Mirvis, Wes Streeting, the General Medical Council (GMC), Emily Schrader - and their feelings regarding my posts responding to them.

- Armed resistance (Palestinian) and Oct 7.

- The Thawabet (principles of Palestinian liberation)

- The Palestinian National Charter (1968)

- The repatriation of Jewish settlers from Palestine

One post used to accuse Rahmeh Aladwan of inciting “hatred, discrimination, or harassment” was her response to Zionist commentator Emily Schrader celebrating the Israeli slaughter of a Palestinian journalist.

Aladwan noted, “One of the posts was my response to Emily Schrader saying ‘FAFO’ with a picture of the martyred Palestinian journalist Saleh Al-Jafarawi. I began crying when I saw his picture, and the interview had to be stopped for 10 minutes.”

In other words, according to UK law, Zionists can openly celebrate Israeli slaughtering Palestinian civilians, but if a Palestinian responds to it, it is inciting hatred.

Rahmeh Aladwan, as part of her bail conditions, was told she could no longer make “Posts on Jewish supremacism”, a term even former Israeli defence minister Moshe Ya’alon has used to describe modern-day Israel.

This is the second time that Rahmeh Aladwan was arrested by UK police for speech critical of Israel.

On October 21st, Rahmeh Aladwan was first arrested by UK police, and accused of violating the “Malicious Communications Act” and “section 127 of the Misuse of Public Communications Network” for alleged “support for all those involved in armed resistance against Israel”.

The police also outrageously accused her of supporting the “rape” of Israeli citizens on October 7th, a claim which has been proven to be a hoax used to justify the genocide in Gaza.

In reality, the UK police were acting as the enforcement of the UK wing of the Israel lobby, which, since the start of the genocide in Gaza, has tried its best to criminalize speech critical of Israel or supportive of Palestinians.

As I noted in my previous article on the first arrest, Rahmeh Aladwan was previously targeted and smeared by UK Zionist groups such as the “Campaign Against Anti-Semitism” and “Stop the Hate UK”.

As the British outlet The Canary reported, at a pro-Palestine rally, police arrested a woman they mistakenly thought was Rahmeh Aladwan, after speaking to two members of the Zionist lobby group, “Stop the Hate UK”, showing that the two arrests against Rahmeh Aladwan came from direct orders from the lobby.

Rahmeh Aladwan is far from the only arrest UK police have made at the behest of the Zionist lobby.

Since the genocide in Gaza began, the UK has repeatedly weaponized terrorism laws, which make it illegal to say anything supportive of a “proscribed terrorist organization”, to arrest pro-Palestine journalists and activists, since Palestinian resistance groups are officially proscribed as “terrorists” in the UK.

This began in August of 2024, when independent journalist Richard Medhurst was arrested and charged at London’s Heathrow Airport for supporting a “proscribed terrorist group” due to his reporting on the genocide in Gaza.

The arrest of Medhurst was followed by raids conducted by UK police on the houses of journalist Sarah Wilkinson in August of 2024, and journalist Asa Winstanley in October of 2024- for their reporting that was critical of Israel.

UK Counterterrorism police also arrested the Jewish anti-Zionist academic Haim Bresheeth for giving a pro-Palestine speech in November of 2024, and arrested the anti-Zionist activist Tony Greenstein in December of 2024 for a speech he gave at a pro-Palestine rally.

Pro-Palestine activist Natalie Strecker was also arrested in 2024 under terrorism charges for a pro-Palestine speech- a charge she was recently cleared of .

The anti-Zionist academic David Miller, and, later, the former UK member of Parliament and anti-Zionist activist George Galloway were both detained and interrogated by UK “terrorism” police at the airport for their activism on Palestine.

Along with these cases, Zionist lobby groups have brought bogus lawsuits against critics of Israel in the UK.

The Zionist lobby group Campaign Against Antisemitism brought a “private prosecution” against David Miller in the UK for his tweets critical of Israel, and the BBC’s zionist Middle East editor, Raffi Berg, brought a lawsuit against journalist Owen Jones, in coordination with the Zionist group, “UK Lawyers for Israel”- for an article Jones wrote about the BBC’s Zionist bias.

The most wide-scale lawfare campaign deployed by the UK-Israel lobby has been proscribing the non-violent direct action group Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation, making it a criminal offence to say anything in support of the group.

Palestine Action- which was best known for its disruption of the UK-based facilities of the Israeli arms manufacturer Elbit Systems- was proscribed as a “terrorist organisation” by the UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper despite the fact that her own Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre admitted “ a majority of the group’s activity would not be classified as terrorism’ under Britain’s legal definition”, “expressed doubt that the group would explicitly encourage attacks on people, a signature of other groups designated as terrorist organizations” and “said that most of the property damage linked to the group ‘is typically more minor’ and that common tactics included graffiti, petty vandalism and sit-ins”.

UK Israel lobby groups boasted after Palestine Action was proscribed that they were behind the decision, with the Zionist lobby group “We Believe In Israel” saying, “This outcome is the direct result of months of sustained research, strategic advocacy, and evidence-based reporting led by WBII and our partners”, and the Campaign Against Anti-Semitism saying, “We are pleased that the Home Secretary has listened to our representatives over the last week” in reference to the ban.

Since the ban went into effect, hundreds of protestors - many in their 60s and 70s- have been arrested on terrorism charges for holding signs that state, “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action”.

At the behest of the Israeli lobby, the UK has turned into a fully fledge authoritarian regime, which brings lawfare cases against anyone who criticised Israel or their genocide in Gaza, something Israel lobby groups want to replicate in all Western countries around the world.

