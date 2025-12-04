The Dissident

Ashok Bhavnani
12h

Not only is the Labour government incompetent they are supporters and enablers of a genocide, the crime of all crimes. The Tories, Reform and Liberal Democrat’s are no different. The suppression of voices against the genocide only goes to show the moral bankruptcy of the ruling class and their complete disregard of international law and the Geneva Convention.

KenO
2hEdited

The English language has prospered from its use as the international language of business. It is a coup against this world class system of specificity in language that has brought western culture to this loss of ‘reserve currency’ in the trade of specific communication which rivals the loss of reserve currency for the English pound to the American dollar.

It is doubly regrettable that the English language, which was so instrumental in the proliferation of principles and morality in Western Civilization through the King James Version of the Bible, so anchored in profound Hebrew complexity should be so pirated by the cultural evolutions of modern political propaganda. It is a stunning regression to political correctness in communication which is at once horrifying and deeply vexing. And what is even more disturbing is that academics and politicians have colluded to create the fires of their self interested validation by bastardizing the very language of business and legal systems central to the preeminence of English in ethical practice of law, socially acceptable speech and now, policing of thought and expression on social platforms.

If this pursuit of perjury in the language of social cohesion were indeed for the common good, then should it be also true that only one side of the ‘coin of the realm’ should be allowed?

The Proverbs state that one man’s thoughts sharpen another’s. And, you thought you heard the full story from the first to speak, until you heard the next to speak.

Indeed, powerful interests in the elite classes of society gain acceptance and advantage by dominating the narratives. For them, the spoils of war are existential, and brutal. How else can you completely have your way with the people who stand in your way, those not of ‘your tribe’ or your ‘elite status’?

You accuse people of ‘hate’ speech who you wish to destroy to the last syllable. Your hatred is defined by your determination to dominate through the bought superiority of your projections on those you hate. You lust for the flesh of those you hate to the point of your ‘nuclear’ option. You act in total accord with the father of lies and murder, seeking ascension to the throne of the God who you once believed would make footstools of your enemies.

The elite status of that trajectory of ascension has led to the arrogance and vulnerability resulting in all the self-destructive forces innate in those wicked decisions defended as self-preservation. The example of the Jewish nation rejecting the mission of Jesus of Nazareth is only the perfect expression of how iniquity will destroy even the most elite of human society. Every other conquering class has made this same mistake, which is how the persecution of Christians — people of the Way — ended in the capitulation of the Roman Empire to the Holy Roman Empire, which continued to misrepresent Truth by denying the freedom of conscience, and indeed of free agency, the very issue which is under such vicious attack in Western Civilization, indeed every society on Earth. Domination over others, for any reason, right or wrong, is the universal drive of the unregenerate heart, including all of humanity, yet perfected by the ‘Jews.’ The fundamental question is whether we recognize who it was who committed his life to the will of his father, Our Father in heaven, and gave us the power of the Spirit of Truth to prove that the Son of God would choose to die at the hands of wicked men rather than deny them free agency to violate every choice that could honor life for the choice to destroy life, following the steps of their father, his satanic majesty. Willfully becoming slaves to their delusions of superiority and self promotion. Shutting out the possibility of a better life in a world made new. Proving their unfitness for this world and the next. Including the world of English ethical narrative.

