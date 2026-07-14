Written By: Justin K.P.

Journalist Max Blumental, the editor of the antiwar news site the Grayzone, recently returned from a reporting trip on the ground in Iran, where he documented the massive funeral for murdered Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei, documented the sites of U.S./Israeli war crimes on civilian infrastructure, including Tehran’s Sharif University of Technology, a densely populated residential neighborhood in eastern Tehran, the Rafinia Jewish Synagogue in Tehran and Iran’s Azadi Stadium and did interviews with high profile Iranian officials and analysts.

For the crime of doing journalism, Blumenthal faced attacked and threats from Israel lobby cutouts including the Zionist Canary Mission and the unhinged Zionist activist Laura Loomer , who wrote “I hope you’re raided in a heavily armed raid by the FBI at 5 am and that SecRubio strips you of your passport for aiding the Iranian regime” in message to Blumenthal, adding, “I hope SecScottBessent investigates how you paid for your trip to Iran, or if it was given to you by Iran and IRGC supporters so you are charged and prosecuted for possible sanctions violations.”

I warned at the time that these were not empty threats from Loomer , noting that she had previously used her influence with the Trump White House to attempt to get the anti-war analyst Trita Parsi deported from the country for his opposition to the Iran war, and that she got two Iranian women living in California detained by ICE over false claims that they were related to the late Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

It appears that my warning was correct.

The Grayzone reported that “Upon reentering the country at Dulles International Airport, Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) interrogated Blumenthal about his trip, searched his belongings, and demanded that he provide access to his smartphones. When he refused to open his phones, CBP officers forced him to turn them over for detention. Other journalists and travelers have been threatened with the loss of their passports for a month for failing to hand over their devices.”

Max Blumenthal said, “It was precisely because of my journalism that I was targeted by the Trump administration, The US government is clearly threatened by my reporting from Tehran, where I showed the massive crowds of mourners and ferocious public backlash to the assassination of [Ayatollah Ali] Khamenei, exposed US and Israeli war crimes against civilians from the ground, and conducted candid interviews with officials and negotiators. The seizure of my devices was a clear act of intimidation aimed at deterring me and others from doing further critical reporting from Iran about the illegal war ravaging the country, which is likely why my interrogators from CPB demanded to know if I would be returning to Tehran any time soon”.

The Grayzone blamed pressure from the Canary Mission and Laura Loomer for the Customs and Border Patrol seizing Max Blumenthal’s devices, writing, “as soon as he arrived in Tehran, with the Khamenei funeral underway, Blumenthal was immediately subjected to defamatory attacks by Trump-aligned individuals and Israeli organizations supportive of war on Iran” naming the threats from the Canary Mission and Loomer.

The seizure of Blumenthal’s devices for his reporting on Iran by the Trump administration at the behest of the Israel lobby appears to be part of a broader lawfare campaign from the Trump administration.

Journalist Kit Klarenberg, also of the Grayzone, reported earlier today that activist Fergie Chambers the heir to the Cox family fortune, who has “donated over $1 million to humanitarian projects supporting those impacted by the Gaza genocide, and to support pro-Palestine activist groups and news outlets”, was jailed in Spain and is awaiting extradition “on the orders of the US Department of Justice” which accused him- without evidence- of “international money laundering… with the intent to provide material support to and resources to foreign terrorist organizations”.

“The sealed indictment offers no evidence that Chambers has donated any money to ‘foreign terrorist organizations, ’ Klarenberg noted.

Chambers’s partner, Stella Schnabel, said, “The Department of Justice is politically persecuting Fergie [Chambers] because he is using his wealth to support Palestine, and help people facing genocide in Gaza. His crime is dedicating his life to building a better society, rather than exploiting people, extract wealth and profit from war”.

These campaigns also appear to be part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to label anyone critical of its foreign policy or who visits official enemy countries as a “terrorist” and use lawfare against them.

The Washington Post recently reported that “Secretary of State Marco Rubio has invited senior ministers from more than 60 countries to a meeting next week about what the Trump administration views as a major peril: the ‘resurgence of transnational far-left terrorism’”.

Journalist Ken Klippenstein has been documenting how Trump’s psychotic counterterrorism official, Sebastian Gorka, has been labeling critics of the Trump administration on the left and the right as terrorists.

Reporting on a new “counterterrorism strategy” released by Gorka, Klippenstien reported:

The White House declared war on the American people today, labeling its political opponents as terrorists, including “Left-wing extremists.” The new label also claims that there are “deepening alliances” between “the far-left and Islamists” — or pro-Palestinian protesters. The language is contained in the White House’s newly released National Counterterrorism Strategy. It is the first National Strategy to be unveiled since 2021, when the Biden administration issued its document. The Strategy identifies the “left-wing,” “anti-Fascists,” “Anarchists” and “radically pro-transgender” ideologies as threats equivalent to jihadi groups like al Qaeda and ISIS, or narco-traffickers.

He added:

The Strategy also hints at a crackdown on pro-Palestinian groups. In a section laying out “five functional aspects of the current CT environment” beyond the previously named three categories, it warns of “New and deepening alliances between the far-left and Islamists, i.e., the ‘Red-Green’ alliance” — a phrase borrowed from conservative discourse to suggest a conspiratorial alignment between the American left and radical Islam. The “Red-Green alliance” term has been pushed by Israeli think tanks like the Reut Group — which definesthe term as “the nexus between radical progressive groups to Islamists organizations” — and picked up by right-wing U.S. news outlets. The framing is designed to recast pro-Palestinian activism as a front for jihadism. The Strategy proposes employing the same tactics used to map out jihadi networks like al Qaeda against Americans here at home, promising “rapid identification and neutralization” of the supposed threat.

Sebastian Gorka apparently wants to use the same “counterterrorism” tactics against Trump’s critics on the right as well.

Ken Klippenstein reported that , “Two right-wing figures — Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes — have been named by the White House as possible domestic terrorists, according to the Trump administration’s top counterterrorism official”, adding, “Asked by Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow if there’s any ‘right-wing terror’ or ‘right-wing extremism’ threat, Gorka replied by pointing to former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and streamer Nick Fuentes — both of whom have become vocal critics of the Trump administration — arguing they aren’t actually conservatives anyway”.

Previously, the Trump administration issued administrative subpoenas through the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control against high-profile figures who brought food aid to Cubans suffering under the U.S. blockade, including anti-war activist Medea Benjamin and popular streamer Hasan Piker.

Fox News reported that the lawfare campaign against Benjamin and Piker was part of a “broader effort by officials at Treasury, State and Justice departments to curb malign foreign influence operations inside the United States, particularly activities tied to support for political violence, extremist movements or acts the U.S. government classifies as terrorism.”

From reporters who tell the truth about Iran, to activists donating to Palestine, to activists bringing aid to Cuba, it is becoming clearer and clearer that the Trump administration is advancing a broad lawfare campaign that labels critics of it’s foreign policy as terrorists, at the behest of the world’s most psychotic Neocons and Zionists from Laura Loomer to Sebastian Gorka to Canary Mission.

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