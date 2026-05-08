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m droy
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Excellent - thankyou.

In context there were also events in Honk Kong and Belarus that appear to have been CIA/MI6 and others co-ordinated.

Both with, small numbers of angry and violent demonstrators, little domestic support, a lot of arrests and massive massive foreign media interest and exaggeration. My favourite picture is of 50 HK blackshirts facing up to about 100 patient and controlled HK police with about 200 photographers trying to grab the first Police beat up peaceful demonstrator photo.

In both cases the media photos and videos failed to back up the headline stories of Police violent. For example the HK police shoots demonstrator was supported by a video with 3 blackshirts surrounding 1 policeman, and one of them repeatedly hits him with a plank of wook. After 3 strikes the Policeman draws his pistol and shoots him in the leg. And that was the evidence of HK Police violence!

So why no shooting in HK and Belarus? Both lead to mass arrests and the collapse of a nascent regime operation by triggering it far too early with no shooting. This puzzled me for a while.

But HK riots march to June 2019 were followed by Taiwan elections jan 2020.

Belarus protests end 2020 were followed by a stream of anti-Russia claims by Zelensky, a change in the Ukrainian constitution to commit all governments to attack Donbas and Crimea, and ulitimately increased shelling of Donbas and the pre-emptive action of the Russian SMO.

HK seems to have been an attempt to paint the Chinese as authoritarian but not a regime change. It was an attempt to influence the Taiwan elections and worked (DPP beat the KMT who are far less hostile to mainland China)

Belarus similar aimed to paint Belarus/Russia as authoritarian and influence both Ukrainians and westerners that Ukraine had a case in an intended future war with Russia.

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