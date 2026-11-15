The Dissident

The Dissident

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Aamir Razak's avatar
Aamir Razak
3h

Thank you for this insightful work, never knew about the stance of the hawks and their role in opposing Huang's suggestion to continue AI chip export.

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GreatNorthMedia comments's avatar
GreatNorthMedia comments
4h

some one just had to twist the shit out of this headline and Blame China.

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