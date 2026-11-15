Written By: Justin K.P.

Recently, Jensen Huang, the co-founder and CEO of the AI company Nvidia, resigned from the company over allegations that he was having an affair with the Chinese tech executive Alice Huang, who the mainstream media claimed was a spy for China’s intelligence service.

As it turns out, the entire thing was a deception, what journalist Ben Norton described as “a corporate coup backed by China hawks in Washington”, who were angry with Huang securing Trump’s support in selling AI chips to China.

The Washington Post reported, “As Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang gained extraordinary access to President Donald Trump and secured his blessing to sell artificial intelligence chips to China, he fueled a backlash among Washington officials and national security hawks who wanted to keep the powerful technology out of Beijing’s hands.”

“Huang’s downfall, which has the potential to mark a dramatic shift in power, was ultimately set in motion by one of the capital’s most influential China hard-liners, national security adviser and Secretary of State Marco Rubio”, the report added.

“Rubio issued a memo warning Trump about the relationship between Huang and a suspected Chinese spy, based on a report generated by the CIA, according to a person familiar with the matter. Rubio used the CIA report to write his own, recasting the agency’s reporting in his own more assertive terms” the Washington Post noted, adding that “When the findings of Rubio’s memo — swiping at one of Trump’s closest allies — leaked in news reports, they set off a chain of events that culminated in Huang’s resignation”.

“Several people familiar with their China policy agenda say the group of hawks wield considerable power and influence in DC, and the elimination of Huang from the other side of the debate will make the upcoming fight over export controls being added to the National Defense Authorization Act significantly easier”, the outlet Senator added.

“Jensen Huang was one of the most powerful voices arguing against completely cutting China off. He argued that America is better off if Chinese AI companies continue using American technology. That gives US companies revenue, keeps China dependent on American products, and potentially gives Washington more visibility and influence over Chinese AI development … Now he’s gone. And the people who wanted tougher restrictions have shed their biggest opponent”, Business Insider noted.

But Rubio’s memo, dutifully taken at face value by the mainstream media, in reality was a manipulation of the actual intelligence, which found no evidence that Alice Huang was a spy.

“Some officials at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, including those close to director Jay Clayton, have framed the characterization of Alice Huang as a Chinese spy as not entirely accurate and over-torqued,” CNN reported , adding, “officials at the CIA also are not yet convinced that the intelligence collection on Huang to date, including intercepted communications, proves she was knowingly funneling information back to Beijing”.

To recap, Marco Rubio and other China hawks believed Jensen Huang was an obstacle to their agenda of furthering tighter import controls on AI chips being sold to China, and fabricated an intelligence report falsely claiming that Alice Huang was a Chinese spy, dutifully repeated by the deep state stooges in the mainstream media, to force a coup against Jensen Huang at Nvidia.

It no doubt also adds to Rubio’s neoconservative agenda that Colette Kress, the current interim CEO replacing Jensen Huang “has a particularly close connection to Nvidia’s Israeli operations” and was a “strong supporter of the acquisition” that “gave Nvidia control of a leading Israeli networking technology company”, and “maintained unusually close contact with the Israeli operation”, according to the Israeli tech outlet C-Tech, as well as the fact that “Three Israeli technology executives have emerged among the possible successors to Jensen Huang …Israeli media have named Michael Kagan, Nvidia’s chief technology officer; Eyal Waldman, co-founder and former chief executive of Israeli networking company Mellanox; and Johny Srouji, Apple’s chief hardware officer, as possible contenders”, as Middle East Eye reported.

Central to laundering the deception used to coup Jensen Huang was the New York Times, which wrote an article on November 6th claiming that “A memo that circulated among top policymakers in the Trump administration last spring cited intelligence that a Chinese businesswoman who had a close relationship with Nvidia’s chief executive was a spy for China’s Ministry of State Security”, in reference to the fabricated Rubio memo.

It seems this fake story will go down in history with Judith Miller’s laundering of the WMD hoax in the New York Times, and the infamous "screams without words" hoax article laundering the October 7th mass rape deception, as yet another piece of fake news appearing in the “paper of record”.

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