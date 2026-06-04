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Sean Griobhtha's avatar
Sean Griobhtha
3h

Part VI: The Nuclear Lie — Four Decades of “Weeks Away”

This is perhaps the most critical section of this refresher, because the nuclear lie is the engine driving current aggression. While every Israeli prime minister and government official, along with every US President since Carter and their associates and think-tanks, have made these “weeks away” statements for over 45 years, Netanyahu is the prime mover along with his US sycophants, at the moment.

https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/a-century-of-lies-the-western-war

https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/trust-nothing-they-say-the-exposed

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Stephen Rowland's avatar
Stephen Rowland
3h

The fact that Iran has accomplished so much while being sanctioned since 1979, leaves no doubt in my mind, it would be a colossal mistake to underestimate their present day capabilities.

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