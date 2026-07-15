Written By: Justin K.P.

The Iranian hacker collective Handala hacked and released emails from the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), described by the Israeli magazine 972 as “Israel’s foremost security think tank,… which collaborates closely with Israel’s intelligence community — comprising the Mossad, the Shin Bet, and the Military Intelligence Directorate — and whose fellows often come directly from its ranks.”

One email in the trove unveils a plot from the Institute for National Security Studies, apparently with support from Israeli intelligence, to infiltrate Syria and lay the groundwork for Israel-Syria normalization.

In an email, Coby Schoffman, the senior director of the Zionist organization Newton and Rochelle Becker Charitable Trust, asks Carmit Valensi, the head of the Syria research field for INSS, about “a clear status update on the Syria project we’re supporting,” adding, “it’s crucial that we maintain momentum to ensure this initiative has an impact on policy regarding Syria.”

He asked specifically:

-Have the goals for the structured dialogue been clearly defined or updated? -Has the structured dialogue been scheduled or already taken place? -Have any in-person meetings with Syrian representatives in Europe occurred? Do you have a schedule for the next phase of this track?

In response, Carmit Valensi outlined the plot from INSS, with apparent support from Israeli intelligence, to make contact with officials close to the Syrian government and lay the groundwork for Israel-Syria normalization.

“As per our plan, over the past few months, we have worked intensively to build a network of trusted contacts inside Syria and across the Syrian diaspora who are suitable for a dialogue of this nature. After mapping over 30 potential individuals, we’ve narrowed it down to 10 key influential figures who maintain direct or indirect ties to the Syrian regime—including one with direct access to A-Shara himself”, Carmit Valensi replied.

She added:

This week, we finalized the participant list and content planning for the three upcoming Zoom meetings, and received a green light from Tamir to set the first Zoom meeting. We’re currently awaiting final responses from participants regarding two proposed dates. In terms of content, the recent initiation of quiet, technically-focused discussions between Israel and Syria prompted us to make an important adjustment: rather than duplicating that narrow engagement, our first two Zoom dialogues will focus on strategic thinking and long-term vision—aiming to establish a shared strategic language. These will be followed by thematic working groups focusing on civilian issues and exploring practical areas for cooperation. This shift from purely security-focused dialogue to broader civilian topics stems from our understanding that these areas are not currently being addressed via official channels, nor are they likely to be anytime soon.

This plan to make contact with officials close to the Syrian government was apparently done in coordination with Israeli intelligence, which had the end goal of creating normalization between Israel and Syria.

“This also aligns with a recommendation I received from a senior Israeli security official, who believes that future-oriented civilian cooperation proposals can support the long-term goal of relationship- building—potentially even normalization. That’s where we believe we can add real value”, Carmit Valensi added.

She concluded writing:

To summarize your specific questions: • Yes, the dialogue goals have been updated to reflect recent developments. • The first Zoom meeting will take place later this month or in early June, depending on participant availability. • As per Tamir’s recommendation to build trust and shared language before meeting face-to-face, the in-person meeting in Europe is scheduled to follow the three Zoom meetings.

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