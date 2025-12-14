Recently, María Corina Machado, the United States’ puppet in Venezuela, was absurdly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

She left Venezuela with the help of the United States and gave a speech at the Grand Hotel in Oslo after receiving the award.

Before arriving in Oslo, her daughter Ana Corina Sosa accepted the award for her.

The mainstream media has been presenting María Corina Machado as a brave opposition leader fighting for democracy.

But the real María Corina Machado could not be more different. In reality, she is a U.S. asset and war-monger who has supported everything from military coups to starvation sanctions to outright war crimes in order to seize power and sell her own country out to the United States and Israel.

Here is everything the mainstream media won’t tell you about María Corina Machado.

1: She’s a U.S. asset.

For her entire political career, María Corina Machado has been an asset of the United States and its longstanding regime change war in Venezuela.

From 2003-2010, she ran the NGO Sumate, which as Venezuelanalysis noted was “financed by the US National Endowment for Democracy (NED), the US Agency for International Development (USAID), and Development Alternatives, Inc. (DAI), all three of which are known across Latin America for their attempts to destabilize progressive governments under the guise of ‘democracy promotion’.”

In 2005, Machado even met with then U.S. President George W. Bush and then Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice at a time when the Bush administration was attempting to overthrow Venezuela’s elected president, Hugo Chavez.

María Corina Machado has continued to receive U.S. funding more recently.

Leaked documents reported on by Drop Site News reveal that “the U.S. spent $18 million specifically in 2024 on Venezuelan opposition groups, including on the global travel of recent Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado.”

Along with this, she has openly admitted to coordinating with the Trump administration and other U.S. officials in their regime change war on Venezuela.

When asked by Bloomberg, “Who are you in touch with in the (Trump) administration?”, Machado replied, “I have to insist that I’ve been in contact not only with several officials in the US government, but also in Canada, in Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe … I certainly believe Secretary of State Marco Rubio is one of the people in the administration that better understands the threats that are posed to Latin America and from our region towards [the] United States. I have been in touch with him, of course, and with his team and even further, in Congress. [In] both parties, we have really good friends and champions of our cause”.

As journalist Ben Norton reported, “In her virtual remarks at the America Business Forum … Machado also thanked more US government officials for supporting the coup attempt in Venezuela,” noting that she said:

I’m so grateful to the Secretary of State Marco Rubio, that has been, you know, the champion of the cause of freedom and democracy in the Americas. I want to thank Governor DeSantis. I want to thank my friend, Senator Rick Scott, that has always trusted us. And now Senator Ashley Moody. And of course, I have to say, and I want to make a special mention to our three amigos, our three friends, [Congress members] María Elvira Salazar, Mario Díaz-Balart, and Carlos Giménez, who have been so, so, so close, and always supporting us.

2: She took part in a military coup against a democratically elected president.

While presenting herself as a crusader for Democracy, María Corina Machado, in reality, took part in the short-lived U.S.-backed coup against Hugo Chávez, Venezuela’s then elected president.

For context, as Mother Jones reported, before the coup, the U.S. “increased funding for IRI’s (International Republican Institute, a subsidiary of the CIA cutout NED) activities in Venezuela sixfold, from $50,000 to $300,000” adding that, “In April 2002, a group of military officers launched a coup against Chavez, and leaders of several parties trained by IRI joined the junta.”

Furthermore, as the Guardian reported at the time, Elliot Abrams, who was then an official in the Bush administration, “gave a nod to the attempted Venezuelan coup,” adding that the “US administration was not only aware the coup was about to take place, but had sanctioned it, presuming it to be destined for success”.

The U.S. coup was soon reversed after Hugo Chavez’s supporters took to the streets and demanded he be reinstated.

Before the coup was reversed, however, Maria Corina Machado was one of the Venezuelan opposition figures to legitimize the coup, and swear in the short-lived U.S. puppet president Pedro Carmona Estanga.

As Venezuelanalysis reported :

Before he (Hugo Chavez) was restored to power by massive popular protests and loyal elements of the military, however, a “transition government” was set up, and business leader Pedro Carmona Estanga sworn in as provisional President. Carmona’s first act as provisional Venezuelan leader was to abolish the Bolivarian Constitution—ratified by popular referendum in 1999—as well as the Supreme Court, the National Assembly and the Human Rights Ombudsman in what became known as the “Carmona Decree.” Present at Carmona’s swearing-in ceremony were several hundred prominent Venezuelans, including business-leaders, media barons, politicians, and members of “civil society,” whose signatures confirmed their attendance. (María Coria) Machado was one of the latter.

(Emphasis: Mine)

Furthermore, as CNN reported, Machado “gained widespread attention in 2004 after participating in a failed effort to recall Venezuela’s then-President Hugo Chávez”.

The recall was pushed for by her U.S. government-funded NGO Súmate, following the failed U.S. coup against Hugo Chavez.

Despite the referendum failing, with Chavez winning by 59 percent, Machado’s Súmate faked exit polls to make it look like the recall vote had won.

The U.S. Carter Centre, which monitored the referendum, wrote that “the opposition cited the exit poll contradicting the official results and expressed their deep skepticism” and “the opposition rejected the results, primarily because opposition’s exit polls carried out throughout voting day suggested the Yes vote (to remove Chavez) would prevail” but added that, “the machines were extremely accurate. Only one-tenth of 1 percent variation between the paper receipts and the electronic results was found, and this could be explained by voters taking the paper receipts or putting them in the wrong ballot box. The projection of the results of this sample closely matches the actual electoral results. The Carter Center has found no evidence of fraud”.

3: She supported starvation sanctions against citizens in Venezuela.

María Corina Machado has repeatedly supported and cheered on American starvation sanctions that have killed tens of thousands if not hundreds of thousands of regular Venezuelans.

In leaked audio from 2024, she even boasted about collaborating with the U.S. on sanctions, “until they cause the breakdown and Maduro’s departure with more sanctions”.

Economists Jeffrey Sachs and Mark Weisbrot found that the American starvation sanctions on Venezuela killed 40,000 people from 2017 to 2019, and the UN expert Alfred de Zayas found that the sanctions killed 100,000 people overall.

The United Nations documented that, “the economic blockade of Venezuela and the freezing of Central Bank assets have exacerbated pre-existing economic and humanitarian situation by preventing the earning of revenues and the use of resources to develop and maintain infrastructure and for social support programs, which has a devastating effect on the whole population of Venezuela, especially those in extreme poverty, women, children, medical workers, people with disabilities or life-threatening or chronic diseases, and the indigenous population”.

Venezuelan opposition economist Francisco Rodríguez noted that, “economic statecraft aimed at the Venezuelan government has strongly impacted the country’s economic and humanitarian conditions,” adding, “it is hard to deny that they have had a sizable negative impact on living conditions in the country”.

Rodríguez documented that U.S. sanctions prevented Venezuela’s oil production from recovering, as Sachs and Weisbrot noted that, “nearly all of the foreign exchange that is needed to import medicine, food, medical equipment, spare parts and equipment needed for electricity generation, water systems, or transportation, is received by the Venezuelan economy through the government’s revenue from the export of oil”.

In the LA Times, Mark Weisbrot noted :

In Venezuela, the first year of sanctions under the first Trump administration took tens of thousands of lives. Then things got even worse, as the U.S. cut off the country from the international financial system and oil exports, froze billions of dollars of assets and imposed “secondary sanctions” on countries that tried to do business with Venezuela. Venezuela experienced the worst depression, without a war, in world history. This was from 2012 to 2020, with the economy contracting by 71% — more than three times the severity of the Great Depression in the U.S. in the 1930s. Most of this was found to be the result of the sanctions.

4: She cheers on war crimes and wants war.

María Corina Machado has cheered on the Trump administration’s strikes on boats in the Caribbean, which have killed 80 people, who they admit they don’t know the identity of.

Maria Corina Machado has cheered on these war crimes in the service of her regime change goal.

When asked by Bloomberg, “What is your position on those deaths?” Machado said, “We asked for years, [for the] international community to cut the sources that come from drug trafficking and other criminal activities. Finally, this is happening”.

More recently, on CBS News, she called for U.S. bombs to be dropped on Venezuela, saying, “I will welcome more and more pressure so that Maduro understands that he has to go”, in response to the question, “Would you welcome U.S. military action?”.

At a press conference after she received her Nobel Peace Prize, she again called for a U.S. military intervention in Venezuela, saying, “We are asking the world to act”.

5: She’s an Israeli asset

Along with being a U.S. asset, Maria Corina Machado has also coordinated with the ruling Israeli Likud party on her regime change operation, promising to turn Venezuela into an Israeli puppet state in South America if she is installed.

In 2020, she signed an “Inter-Party Agreement” with the ruling Israeli Likud Party, which promised to “forge an alliance between our two parties to cooperate on political, ideological, and social matters, as well as advancing cooperation on issues related to strategy, geopolitics and security, among others, in order to create an operational partnership” and “bring the people of Israel closer to the people of Venezuela”.

The Israeli newspaper Ynet reported that Machado has “close ties with the state and the Likud party”.

In an interview with the Miriam Addelson-funded Israeli newspaper “Israel Hayom, Machado promised to turn Venezuela into an Israeli puppet state, and implied that Israel was helping her with the regime change operation, saying “Venezuela will be Israel’s closest ally in Latin America. We rely on Israel’s support in dismantling Maduro’s crime regime and in the transition to democracy.”

Israel Hayom noted that, “Machado promises to change her country’s attitude toward Israel from one extreme to another, and doesn’t hide her sympathy toward us. In recent years, she spoke about her intention to establish Venezuela’s embassy location in Jerusalem”.

6: She wants to sell her country out to U.S. corporations and the IMF.

María Corina Machado has repeatedly boasted that she will sell out her country’s resources through a mass privatization program.

At the Miami Business Forum, she boasted, “For the U.S., we will turn this criminal hub into a security shield in the heart of the Americas. We will open Venezuela for foreign investment, I am talking about a 1.7 trillion dollar opportunity, not only in oil and gas, … but also in mining, in gold, in infrastructure, power. We will open markets, we will have security for foreign investment, and a massive privatization program that is waiting for you”.

Similarly, on Donald Trump Jr.’s show, she bragged:

Forget about Saudi Arabia; forget about the Saudis. I mean, we have more oil, I mean, infinite potential. And we’re going to open markets. We’re going to kick [out] the government from the oil sector. We’re going to privatize all our industry. Venezuela has huge resources: oil, gas, minerals, land, technology. And, as you said before, we have a strategic location, you know, hours from the United States. So we’re going to do this right. We know what we have to do. … And American companies are in, you know, a super strategic position to invest. … This country, Venezuela, is going to be the brightest opportunity for investment of American companies, of good people that are going to make a lot of money.

In another op-ed for The Economist, she wrote, “With the world’s largest oil reserves, vast gas fields, critical minerals, huge agricultural potential and a global diaspora ready to return, Venezuela holds one of the most significant recovery opportunities of this century,” saying an American regime change war, “could unlock a $1.7trn business opportunity over 15 years”.

Similarly, the outlet Semafor wrote that, “During last month’s IMF-World Bank meetings in Washington, Barclays (British investment bank) organized a private meeting to talk investment opportunities with Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado,” adding, “the meeting was widely attended by investment firms, hedge funds, and others interested in future business in Venezuela” and “the opposition leader’s team has also held “informal conversations” with the World Bank, IMF, and Inter-American Development Bank about Venezuela’s future”.

The outlet also reported that Machado’s team “presented its ideas for Venezuela investment to the Trump administration (as it did to the Biden administration)”.

While Machado is lauded as a pro-democracy hero, in reality, she is a war-monger pushing for a U.S. war in Venezuela in order to be installed into power and sell out her own country.

