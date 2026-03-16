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Pym of Nantucket's avatar
Pym of Nantucket
16h

Kristol, Kagan and Kellog should strap on their body armour and join the landing troops when they get massacred on Kharg island. Need to get rid of this KKK thinking.

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SocraticGadfly's avatar
SocraticGadfly
16h

Meanwhile, Trump actually expects China to offer help in reopening the Straits of Hormuz. A Trumptard retard leads the sheeple.

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