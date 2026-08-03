The Dissident

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Michael Lynch's avatar
Michael Lynch
10h

Russophobia is Alive, Well, and being cultivated in yet another generation of Western minds.

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TS's avatar
TS
6h

Nothing must impede the transfer of public money to the companies that feed the war machine!

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