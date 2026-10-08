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Dan Mage's avatar
Dan Mage
Oct 8Edited

Almost everyone hates pro-peace. There are differences over where hatred is to be directed, but nothing will get you a cold stare and a statement like "It was about "peace", wasn't it?" than the mention of two groups who should hate each other choosing not to and standing against those who live and breathe hatred. I am not talking about anyone in particular, this scenario can be found in almost every conflict if you bother to look. I talk about the horror and the revulsion at the institution of "The State" I feel and the reply I get from certain "socialists" is "Well what do we do, just all hold hands and sing Kum Ba Ya (or whatever it's called)? Well maybe we could pick a better, less beaten into the ground song, but is holding hands and singing really so horrible? If we can't live without torture, rape, imprisonment, war and genocide, as well as drug prohibitionand sexual repression maybe we are better off being zombies and slashing at each other while the whole shithouse goes up in flames. (Sorry just not in a great mood tonight)

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Dan Mage's avatar
Dan Mage
Oct 9

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K_VzsTqzfcc

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