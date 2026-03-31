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Dodo B Bird's avatar
Dodo B Bird
5h

So the European Union does not support freedom of the press....they sanctioned his wife because she used money to get car insurance....ridiculous...

End all the wars.

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Panjandrum's avatar
Panjandrum
4h

Protecting the right to free speech (i.e. no prior restraint, no state retribution), is at its most importance precisely in cases like these when someone harshly and publicly issues an anti-establishment and/or anti-government position and when said governments are themselves under scrutiny and pressure such as to go to war w/o popular support. Else what good are such rights? No one needs lofty Free Speech protections to say merely meek utterances or stenography about the executive branch.

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