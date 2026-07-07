The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol's avatar
Carol
1dEdited

Just highlighting this for the sake of completeness - The article describes Hüseyin Doğru as German-Turkish. In a recent interview with Chris Hedges, Hüseyin stated that he isn't a citizen anywhere else outside of Germany. (I believe he said he was born in Germany). I was not familiar with him or his case prior to that interview. The sanctions against him should be concerning for anyone who cares about the right to speech, political opinion, and civil liberties more broadly anywhere. The very right to dissent and to oppose government actions is under attack, one part after the other.

Reply
Share
Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
1d

What are the frightened of , the truth .

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture