The Dissident

The Dissident

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GS-z-14-1's avatar
GS-z-14-1
Jul 20, 2025

There was no ‘slide.’

The ‘victorious Ukraine’ narrative fiction unravels, and the [capital ‘D’] Democratic Party petty bourgeoisie faction must scramble to do damage control before a public increasingly disinclined to believe a word it says.

This latest chicanery must not be allowed to spare it. The Democratic Party and its [big] bourgeoisie GOP cohorts in parasitism must be judged and dissolved as one unit. Favoritism is not to be tolerated.

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Amanda13's avatar
Amanda13
Jul 22, 2025

I’ll be interested to hear what my Zelensky loving family members will say now that everything I have been saying is approved by the ‘media’ 🤔

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