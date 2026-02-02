Jeffery Epstein’s Israel connections have been well documented by Drop Site News, through leaked emails of the former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, who was a close associate of Jeffery Epstein, and often used him as a backchannel to States, for example, to Russia during the Syrian war.

The newly released files from the Department of Justice adds further evidence of Jeffery Epstein’s Israel connections, and even raises the possibility that he was an agent of the Mossad, Israel’s intelligence service, trained under Ehud Barak.

This possibility is best underscored in an FBI document released in the Epstein files, which quoted a CHS (Confidential Human Source), who claimed that Epstein was an agent of the Mossad.

The CHS was apparently connected to Epstein’s former lawyer, Alan Dershowitz, with the document noting, “CHS learned that Dershowitz influenced many students from wealthy families. For example. Josh Kushner (Josh) and Jared Kushner (Jared) were both his students. Dershowitz told CHS that if he were young again, he would be holding a stun gun as an Israeli Intelligence (Mossad) agent. CHS believed Dershowitz was co-opted by Mossad and subscribed to their mission. CHS still continues to communicate occasionally for Dershowitz”.

It was through this connection to Alan Dershowitz that the CHS claimed to have learned that Jeffrey Epstein was A Mossad agent.

The FBI document wrote, “Jeffrey Epstein (Epstein) was represented by Dershowitz. CHS remembered Dershowitz tell Alex Ocasta (U.S. Attorney of Southern District of Florida at the time) that Epstein belonged to both U.S. and allied intelligence services. CHS shared phone calls between Dershowitz and Epstein during which he/she took notes. After these calls, Mossad would then call Dershowitz to debrief. Epstein was close to the former Prime Minister of Israel, Ehud Barak (Barak) and trained as a spy under him.”

(Emphasis: Mine)

The document added, “CHS became convinced Epstein was a co-opted Mossad Agent”.

The CHS also alleged through information apparently obtained from calls between Dershowitz and Dershowitz that, “Trump has been compromised by Israel, and Kushner is the real brains behind his organization and his Presidency.”

In another strange email exchange between Jeffery Epstein and Ehud Barak in 2018 , Epstein asked Barak to “make clear that i dont work for mossad” next to a smily face “:)”.

Barak wrote to Epstein referring to a meeting in London:

Hi Jeff Are you going to be in London on Thursday?

And Epstein strangely replied, “you should make clear that i dont work for mossad. :)”.

Barak responded, asking, “You or I?” and Epstein replied, “that I dont :)”

The Epstein files also contained allegations that Jeffrey Epstein’s co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, was a Mossad Agent.

In an email contained in the files, Mark V. Iverson, who apparently had some contact with Ghislaine Maxwell, was told she was an Israeli spy.

In the email, sent to a redacted person, Mark V. Iverson wrote, “While going to meet political candidate, Bill Richardson, in Albuquerque at a hotel in the fall of 1982, I met Ghislaine. She was a bright, beautiful college girl who had graduated from Oxford University and a pilot. I was invited to see a ranch near Santa Fe, but I refused because I was both married and unable to afford the property. She pointed out her boyfriend, Jeffry, corning into the room, I left. 1982 is roughly a decade before mast people thought she was in the United States. Within a week, I was warned that she was a spy and to stay away from her.”

(Emphasis: Mine)

Mark V. Iverson, alleged that Maxwell, her father, media mogul Robert Maxwell, and Jeffrey Epstein were all Mossad agents.

In the email, he wrote, “I suspect Robert, Ghislaine, and Jeffrey were all Mossad agents trying to blackmail leaders in the political and financial world.”

Journalist Seymour Hersh, in his 1991 book “The Samson Option: Israel’s Nuclear Arsenal and American Foreign Policy”, revealed that Robert Maxwell, when he was the publisher of the Sunday Mirror, informed the Mossad about the identity of Israeli whistleblower Mordechai Vanunu, who leaked information to the paper about Israel’s secret nuclear program, which led to the Mossad entrapping Vanunu in a honeypot sting operation.

Because of Maxwell informing the Mossad, Hersh wrote, “the lonely Vanunu was enticed by a Mossad agent named Cindy Hanin Bentov (a pseudonym) to leave for Rome a few days before publication of the story. Once in Rome, Vanunu has told family members, he was taken by taxi to an apartment, where he was drugged and returned to Israel by ship to stand trial. He was sentenced in March 1988 to eighteen years in a maximum-security prison.”

While more information needs to be revealed about Epstein’s Mossad connections, the newly released files certainly add to a growing body of evidence that he was undoubtedly closely connected to Israel, and possibly even an asset of its intelligence.

