Written By: Justin K.P.

I can hardly call myself a fan of Elon Musk or many of his political views. But in his latest controversial comments, he is 100 percent correct.

Debating the Ukraine proxy war with the New York Times, Musk said “It is also true that we Americans staged a coup to overthrow the democratically elected president of Ukraine … that is an offensive action; without U.S. State Department and other agency help, this would not have happened.”

Ukraine Is The Biggest Prize.

To understand the 2014 “Maidan” coup that saw Ukraine’s elected president Viktor Yanukovych overthrown and replaced with a Western proxy government, one must understand the function of the National Endowment for Democracy or N.E.D.

Created by Regan in then 80s, the NED was described by CIA whistleblower Philip Agee as a CIA “sidekick” which functioned as “a mega conduit” for “the millions or the tens of millions that are set aside for the meddling in the internal affairs of other countries”.

For example, he noted that the NED funnelled millions into the UNO (Unión Nacional Opositora) party in Nicaragua, which eventually won over the Sandinista party, a longtime enemy of the U.S.

In 1991, the Washington Post’s David Ignatius, writing about the NED, wrote, “The old concept of covert action, which has gotten the (Central Intelligence) Agency into such trouble during the past 40 years, may be obsolete. Nowadays, sensible activities to support America’s friends abroad (or undermine its enemies) are probably best done openly,” and quoting NED official Allen Weinstein boasting, “A lot of what we do today was done covertly 25 years ago by the CIA”.

Prior to the coup in Ukraine, the NED was deeply involved in the short-lived U.S. coup that saw Venezuela’s president Hugo Chavez briefly removed in 2002, and the U.S. coup that removed Haiti’s president Jean-Bertrand Aristide in 2004, as Mother Jones reported.

In September of 2013, the president of the NED, Carl Gershman, wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post, where he openly called for the U.S. to fund “civil society in Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova” to push them in a pro-Western direction, in hopes it would lead to regime change in Russia.

“… the United States needs to engage with the governments and with civil society in Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova … the opportunities are considerable, and there are important ways Washington could help,” he wrote, adding, “Ukraine’s choice to join Europe will accelerate the demise of the ideology of Russian imperialism that Putin represents. There are signs of the emergence of a new Russian nationalism: the strong performance by opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow’s recent mayoral election and polls that show greater opposition to Putin in the Russian provinces, his traditional support base. This nationalism is concerned not with the restoration of Russia’s imperial greatness, which would be inconceivable if Ukraine joined Europe, but with fighting corruption and addressing the severe economic and social problems of the Russian people. Russians, too, face a choice, and Putin may find himself on the losing end not just in the near abroad but within Russia itself.”

In this mass regime change ploy, he wrote, “Ukraine is the biggest prize”.

This plot, Jacobin’s Branko Marcetic noted, “In practice … meant funding groups like New Citizen, which the Financial Times reported ‘played a big role in getting the protest up and running,’ [prior to the coup] led by a pro-EU opposition figure. Journalist Mark Ames discovered the organization had received hundreds of thousands of dollars from US democracy promotion initiatives”, including the NED.

After the overthrow of Viktor Yanukovych, the economist Jeffery Sachs was invited to advise the new Ukraine government and soon left after U.S. officials boasted about how their NGO funding brought about the coup.

“I happened to see the US complicity up close, as the post-coup government invited me for urgent economic discussions. When I arrived in Kyiv, I was taken to the Maidan, where I was told directly about US funding of the Maidan protest,” Sachs wrote.

Neo Nazis Take Over Maidan.

The U.S. sponsored protests, which no doubt at first contained many well-meaning people angry about corruption in the government, were soon taken over by far-right violent actors.

The aforementioned Branko Marcetic documented that “The driver of this violence was largely the Ukrainian far right, which, while a minority of the protesters, served as a kind of revolutionary vanguard. Looking outside Kyiv, a systematic analysis of more than 3,000 Maidan protests found that members of the far-right Svoboda party — whose leader once complained Ukraine was run by a ‘Muscovite-Jewish mafia’ and which includes a politician who admires Joseph Goebbels — were the most active agents in the protests. They were also more likely to take part in violent actions than any group but one: Right Sector, a collection of far-right activists that traces its lineage to genocidal Nazi collaborators.”

“If not for nationalists that whole thing would have turned into a gay parade”, the leader of the far-right C-14 group boasted referring to the coup.

“The uncomfortable truth is that a sizable portion of Kyiv’s current government — and the protesters who brought it to power — are, indeed, fascists” Foreign Policy Magazine wrote following the coup.

The U.S. openly supported this far-right element, co-opting the protests, with Senators John McCain and Chris Murphy even going to Ukraine and standing alongside Oleh Tyahnybok, the leader of the aforementioned Svoboda party.

In a monologue at the time, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes said :

When Senator John McCain and Senator Chris Murphy went to stand with these protesters (in Ukraine) in December, they stood next to this guy, who is an opposition leader and who also happens to lead Ukraine’s right-wing nationalist party, Svoboda. They were also first registered as a neo-Nazi party, and they’re in the streets right now shooting at police. You know what arguably could be called naive? Going on stage at a Ukrainian opposition rally and not realizing you’re standing next to a man who heads Ukraine’s right-wing nationalist party, a party that was first registered as a neo-Nazi party, which is exactly what John McCain did back in December when he stood next to Oleh Tiahnybok, the leader of Ukraine’s Svoboda Party, which according to ‘The New York Times’ traces its roots to the Ukrainian partisan army of World War II, which was loosely allied with Nazi Germany.

Viktor Yanukovych was eventually violently overthrown by these U.S. supported far-right thugs after they blamed a sniper massacre that killed tens of protestors in the Maidan square on Viktor Yanukovych.

But as the Ukrainian Canadian academic Ivan Katchanovski has meticulously documented witness testimony as well as forensic and ballistic analysis shows the sniper fire came from buildings that were occupied by right sector and other far right militant groups behind the coup.

Katchanovski has documented that:

-51 out of 72 wounded Maidan protesters, with whose shooting on February 20 Berkut policemen are charged and whose testimonies were revealed, testified at the trial and the investigation that they had been shot by snipers from Maidan-controlled buildings or areas, had themselves witnessed snipers there, or had been told by other Maidan protesters about such snipers -The findings of forensic medical examinations done by government experts for the prosecution were first made public during the Maidan massacre trial, and revealed that the absolute majority of protesters were shot from the side or back, and from top to bottom. Most videos and photos, however, show that the absolute majority of those killed and wounded had the Berkut police (Yanukovych’s police forces) in front of them and at ground level, whereas the Maidan-controlled buildings were generally behind them and on the left and right side. -Forensic medical examinations indicate that 40 out of the 48 killed protesters were shot from a high angle. At least 36 of them were killed at a time when the Berkut policemen were filmed on the ground. -48 out of 51 wounded protesters had steep entry wounds, consistent with the theory that they were shot by snipers in Maidan-controlled buildings, or on the roofs of these buildings -The forensic ballistic examinations presented at the trial found that 19 protesters were killed on February 20 by bullets which match the calibers not only of AKM Kalashnikov assault rifles, but also of hunting versions of Kalashnikovs, and other weapons, Videos showed protesters with hunting firearms in the Hotel Ukraina during the massacre -A forensic ballistic examination conducted by government experts with use of an automatic computer-based IBIS-TAIS system, found that the bullets extracted from killed protesters, trees, and the Hotel Ukraina rooms did not match police database for Kalashnikov assault rifles of members of the entire Kyiv Berkut regiment, including the special Berkut unit deployed

Following this coup, the aforementioned Chris Murphy flew back to Washington and openly boasted about the U.S. being behind the coup, saying “With respect to Ukraine, we have not sat on the sidelines; we have been very much involved. Members of the Senate have been there, members of the state department that have been there on the (Maidan) square … The Obama administration passed sanctions, the Senate was prepared to pass its own set of sanctions, and as I said, I really think the clear position of the United States has been in part what has led to this change in regime … I think it was our role, including sanctions and threats of sanctions, that forced, in part, Yanukovych from office”.

Yats Is The Guy.

Shortly before the coup took place, then Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, who was on the ground in Ukraine, was caught plotting with US Ambassador to Ukraine, Geoffrey Pyatt on who from the Ukrainian opposition should be installed in Viktor Yanukovych’s place eventually deciding that “Yats is the guy”, referring to Arseniy Yatseniuk, a Western puppet in the Ukrainian opposition who became the country’s interim prime minister following the coup.

For some background on Victoria Nuland, she is a longtime neocon and Russia hawk who is married to Robert Kagan, the co-founder of the Project For a New American Century, the imperialist think tank behind the Iraq war, and who at the time had created a new rebranded think tank called the Foreign Policy Initiative, which journalists Max Blumenthal and Rania Khalek noted “pivoted away from Iraq toward ‘rising resurgent powers, including China and Russia’”.

The first reason the U.S. installed Arseniy Yatseniuk as Forbes magazine noted at the time was because, “Yanukovych resisted the International Monetary Fund’s demand to raise taxes and devalue the currency. Yatsenyuk doesn’t mind.”

The other reason as Ukrainian political scientist Konstantin Bondarenko documented was because “The West, however, did not want a Ukrainian president who pursued a multi-vector foreign policy; the West needed Ukraine to be anti-Russia, with clear opposition between Kyiv and Moscow. Yanukovych was open to broad cooperation with the West, but he was not willing to confront Russia and China. The West could not accept this ambivalence. The West needed a Ukraine charged for confrontation and even war against Russia, a Ukraine it could use as a tool in the fight against Russia” adding, “this was why Western politicians, diplomats, and civil society representatives actively supported the Euromaidan as a mechanism for overthrowing Yanukovych, even going as far as providing financial support for the ‘revolutionary’ process”.

As George Friedman the director of Stratfor, a U.S. connected private intelligence outfit explained at the time :

At the beginning of this year there existed in Ukraine a slightly pro-Russian though very shaky government. That situation was fine for Moscow: after all, Russia did not want to completely control Ukraine or occupy it; it was enough that Ukraine not join NATO and the EU. Russian authorities cannot tolerate a situation in which western armed forces are located a hundred or so kilometers from Kursk or Voronezh. The United States, for its part, were interested in forming a pro-Western government in Ukraine. They saw that Russia is on the rise, and were eager not to let it consolidate its position in the post-Soviet space. The success of the pro-Western forces in Ukraine would allow the U.S. to contain Russia. Russia calls the events that took place at the beginning of this year a coup d’etat organized by the United States. And it truly was the most blatant coup in history.

Following the coup, Ukraine was effectively turned into a U.S. proxy state.

Arseniy Yatseniuk was not the only Ukrainian official handpicked by Washington.

Declassified documents show that when the new Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko came to power in 2015, “the Poroshenko administration and other Ukrainian officials expected the U.S. Vice President (then Joe Biden) to discuss personal matters with Poroshenko during the visit, and had assumed that the U.S. Vice President would advocate in support of or against specific officials within the Ukrainian government,” showing the U.S. effectively controlled who was in and out of government post-Maidan.

Similarly, the U.S. funded NGO’s that backed the coup continued to ensure that no Ukrainian leader would step out of line with U.S. desired policy.

When Volodymyr Zelenskyy was elected in 2019, promising to end the war in Eastern Ukraine through implementing the Minsk accord agreement, Ivan Katchanovski documented that, “The Western governments and foundations, such as Soros foundation, funded all but one of about two dozen Ukrainian NGOs, which initially issued in 2019 a collective statement that any talks with Donbas separatists were impermissible after the head of the Zelenskyy’s presidential administration supported creation of a consulting group with representatives of the separatist-controlled Donbas during the Minsk negotiations.”

The New York Times further reported that following the coup, the CIA and MI6 developed a “partnership” with Ukrainian intelligence, effectively turning it into a cutout for Western intelligence agencies.

Furthermore, as Ivan Katchanovski documented, “Ukraine became a US client state since the violent overthrow of the Yanukovych government. It abandoned its neutrality, made the NATO membership the principal policy goal and a part of the Constitution, and was increasingly used by the US and other NATO members as a bulwark to contain Russia.”

While the mainstream media will no doubt brand Elon Musk as a “Russian propagandist” for his comments, the facts show that the U.S. objectively staged a coup in Ukraine in 2014 in order to turn it into a U.S. proxy state.

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