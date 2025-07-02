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Brian Hall's avatar
Brian Hall
Jul 2, 2025

I chuckle when I read “IBM in Israel since 1972”. A company that was instrumental to the Germans keeping an accurate head count in the Nazi camps during WWII. Now working for the Zionist entity slaughtering thousands. It’s always about the money for these greedy corporations. A perfect world for all of them.

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April Woods's avatar
April Woods
Jul 2, 2025

Our gov'ts are evil, beyond our imaginations. This report shines light on their evil and every corporation and business listed should be boycotted and shamed for their part of murdering innocent people in Gaza. We must fight our gov'ts, and all the businesses that participate in Genocide. Today Gaza, tomorrow they will continue the murdering around the world.

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