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Paulo Kirk
3h

????

CUNTS:

Hunter Biden married Melissa Cohen, a Jewish documentary filmmaker and activist from South Africa, in May 2019 just six days after meeting her.

Quick Romance:

The couple wed in a small ceremony in Los Angeles after dating for less than a week.

Matching Tattoos: Hunter got a Hebrew tattoo of the word "shalom" (meaning peace) to match one already on Melissa.

Family: They share a son named Beau, born in March 2020.

Wider Family Connections: Beau Biden: Hunter's late brother was previously married to Hallie Olivere, who is also Jewish.Ashley Biden: Hunter's sister is married to Howard Krein, a Jewish physician.

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