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Aamir Razak's avatar
Aamir Razak
1h

Thanks for your review of this film. As someone who hasn't seen it yet but read the Odyssey years ago in school, I appreciated this review. Wouldn't mind more such film reviews in the future, if you're ok with that!

I have liked Nolan's previous films (my favorites being Inception, Interstellar, The Prestige, Momento, and The Dark Knight), but I figured this would be a challenging story for him to adapt. It is good to know his commitment to practical effects is still a hallmark though.

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Papasan's avatar
Papasan
2h

IN A WORD, NO.

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