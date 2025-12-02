With Trump moving towards war with Venezuela, his Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, is going along with the operation, even firing two National Intelligence Council officials because they found no evidence for Trump’s claim that Nicolás Maduro ran the Tren de Aragua gang.

But when Tulsi Gabbard ran for president in 2019, she strongly opposed U.S. intervention in Venezuela and even said repeatedly that it was a plot to take the country’s oil.

In 2019, she tweeted, “The United States needs to stay out of Venezuela. Let the Venezuelan people determine their future. We don’t want other countries to choose our leaders--so we have to stop trying to choose theirs”.

She also correctly noted that U.S. intervention in Venezuela was fueling the migration crisis, tweeting, “The root cause of mass immigration on our southern border is our history of US military intervention in Latin America that left countries destroyed. Before we talk about a wall, we need to end our ongoing threats of intervention - this time in Venezuela.”

Along with this, she called out Trump for appointing neo-con Elliott Abrams as Special Representative for Venezuela, tweeting, “NeoCon Elliott Abrams’ career is built on promoting regime-change wars. The Trump Admin’s appointment of Abrams as special envoy to Venezuela is further evidence of the president’s lack of understanding of our dark history in Latin America and the NeoCons’ control over him.”

Gabbard even correctly said that the regime change attempts in Venezuela were about the oil, tweeting, “It’s about the oil … again. (John) Bolton just exposed real motive for intervention in Venezuela: ‘We’re in conversation with major American companies now...It would make a difference if we could have American companies produce the oil in Venezuela. We both have a lot at stake here’” and “Oil lobbyists have ‘unprecedented access’ to Trump’s administration—meanwhile Pence/Bolton continue their crusade for regime change in Venezuela, the world’s richest oil reserves. The height of swamp politics.”

Gabbard also tweeted, “Neocons Bolton, Pence & Abrams miscalculated at every step in attempting regime change in Venezuela. The Venezuelan people have seen the devastating impacts of US intervention in Latin America for decades - they need real solutions, not political theater” and “The US needs to stop using our military for regime change & stop intervening in Venezuela’s military. Throughout history, US-led regime change has been waged in the name of humanitarianism, but has resulted in more suffering, destruction & lives lost. #HandsOffVenezuela”

On various podcast appearances during the campaign trail, Tulsi Gabbard came out even harder against regime change in Venezuela, correctly saying that the U.S. was starving the country through sanctions and trying to do regime change for oil.

On the Convo Couch podcast, Gabbard said, “The United States needs to keep our hands off what the Venezuelan people are going through right now … I think there’s no question that our sanctions have certainly played a role in exacerbating the humanitarian crisis that exists there and the hardship that the Venezuelan people are dealing with.”

On the Status Coup podcast, she said, “Trump’s national security advisor, John Bolton, has said publicly and in news interviews, their real motives behind the United States intervening and what’s happening in Venezuela, and that it is for American oil companies. ‘It would be great to have these American oil companies to have access to Venezuela’s oil.’ We have seen throughout history far too many examples of how U.S.-led regime change have been driven frankly by corporate interest and by greed, the people in these countries suffer as a result, the United States needs to stay out of what’s going on in Venezuela.”

In an interview with journalist Fiorella Isabel, Gabbard said, “I’m going to continue … as a presidential candidate to speak out against the actions that leaders in our government are taking to drive the United States into this regime change effort, this regime change war, threatening the use of military force to topple the government in Venezuela. The United States needs to keep our hands off Venezuela. (Regime Change wars) have proven to cause more problems, increase suffering, increase instability for the people and the countries where we wage these wars, in Latin America especially.”

And on the Joe Rogan Experience, Gabbard said, “I think the U.S. coming in and trying to insert itself into what is happening in Venezuela is what is the problem. They’re doing that through very heavy sanctions, they’re doing that through various means, and threatening to use our military to go in and topple the regime there.”

Tulsi Gabbard’s past comments show she knows full well the history of U.S. intervention in Venezuela and that the real motive is oil, and yet now takes part in the exact regime change operation she previously opposed.

