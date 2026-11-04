Written By: Justin K.P.

Israel, increasingly desperate to have the U.S. launch a new war on Iran, has dusted off the WMD deception sharing clearly manipulated “intelligence” with the U.S. claiming that Iran is planning on using chemical weapons.

Even the New York Times acknowledged that “Some American officials see the Israeli intelligence as part of a pressure campaign by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to persuade the Trump administration to return to major combat operations against Iran” and that several Gulf State countries that Israel shared the “intelligence” with “doubted that Iran was developing plans to use chemical weapons and believe Israel is trying to push the United States and its partners to return to a more intense phase of the war.”

“For some American officials, the talk of chemical weapons threats from Iran has evoked the flawed U.S. intelligence in 2002 about Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction”, the paper added.

In fact, it was Israel, that played a large role in collaboration with its neo-conservative allies in the Bush administration to cook up that WMD deception used to justify the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Journalist Bob Dreyfuss in 2003 reported that, “feeding information to the Office of Special Plans (OSP)”, the special unit created in the Pentagon to launder the deception “was a secret, rump unit established last year in the office of Prime Minister Ariel Sharon of Israel. This unit … which has not previously been reported–prepared intelligence reports on Iraq in English (not Hebrew) and forwarded them to the Office of Special Plans” adding, “This secretive unit,… may well have been the source of the forged documents purporting to show that Iraq tried to purchase yellowcake uranium for weapons from Niger in West Africa, according to the former official”.

The Guardian reported at the time that the OSP “forged close ties to a parallel, ad hoc intelligence operation inside Ariel Sharon’s office in Israel, specifically to bypass Mossad and provide the Bush administration with more alarmist reports on Saddam’s Iraq than Mossad was prepared to authorize,” adding, “The Israeli influence was revealed most clearly by a story floated by unnamed senior US officials in the American press, suggesting the reason that no banned weapons had been found in Iraq was that they had been smuggled into Syria. Intelligence sources say that the story came from the office of the Israeli prime minister”.

The LA Times in 2005 reported that “A former senior Israeli military intelligence official asserted Thursday that the nation’s spy agencies were a ‘full partner’ to the United States and Britain in producing flawed prewar assessments of Iraq’s ability to mount attacks with weapons of mass destruction”.

Similarly, Israel played a key role in cooking up the “red line” comment used to justify the covert dirty war on Syria.

When Obama said that his “red line” for intervention in Syria would be the use of chemical weapons on rebels from the former Assad government, the journalist Charles Glass reported that a former US ambassador to the Middle East told him that this was seen as an “open invitation to a false-flag operation”.

The “red line” comment “started with Israeli officials, who used the phrase in private discussions with their American counterparts”, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal at the time.

In 2013, when the red line was crossed in Ghouta, Syria, where rockets containing Sarin were launched, killing hundreds- likely from rebel-controlled territory- it was Israel that “shared” the dubious intelligence reports blaming Assad’s forces for the attack.

Journalist Seymour Hersh reported at the time that “A former senior intelligence official told me that the Obama administration had altered the available information – in terms of its timing and sequence – to enable the president and his advisers to make intelligence retrieved days after the attack look as if it had been picked up and analysed in real time, as the attack was happening,” adding, “One high-level intelligence officer, in an email to a colleague, called the administration’s assurances of Assad’s responsibility a ‘ruse’. The attack ‘was not the result of the current regime’, he wrote.”

This was backed up by Jeffrey Goldberg in The Atlantic, who reported that, “Director of National Intelligence James Clapper interrupted the president’s daily briefing to tell him that the intelligence on Syria’s use of sarin gas was ‘not a slam dunk’” adding that this was a “carefully chosen term” referring to when “CIA Director George Tenet infamously told President George W. Bush that intelligence leading up to the 2003 invasion of Iraq was a ‘slam dunk.’”

According to the Guardian at the time, “The bulk of evidence proving the Assad regime’s deployment of chemical weapons – which would provide legal grounds essential to justify any western military action – has been provided by Israeli military intelligence”.

Hacked emails later showed that at the time, Samantha Power, then US ambassador to the United Nations, thanked the ambassador of Israel to the UN, Ron Prosor, for sharing “technical information … of significant value in dealing with the Syrian chemical arsenal.”

“‘For my non-technical brain, this is extremely helpful,’ she wrote. ‘I know that these options are being worked aggressively,’ she continued — a reference to her ongoing crusade to enforce Obama’s ‘Red Line’ policy by bombing Syria and assisting the Al Qaeda-led armed opposition”, journalist Wyatt Reed reported.

Desperate for Trump to carry out regime change in Iran, Israel yet again is dusting off the same deceptive playbook in order to have the U.S. carry out the final war on the “clean break” hit list.

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