The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Silvia Rousseva's avatar
Silvia Rousseva
12h

Why are we trying to prove that Tulsi Gabbard is 'a good guy'?! This is not new information, as your article points out - Victoria Nuland confirmed the existence of the labs 4 years ago. There is also a theory that Russian DNA was collected by these labs in order to make the bio-weapons deadlier to them. This wouldn't surprise me, give the Khazarians'/Zionists' pathological hatred for Slavs of any kind and Russians in particular.

Reply
Share
Kathy LaGasse's avatar
Kathy LaGasse
13h

Fk gabbard. Traitor

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture