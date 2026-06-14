Written By: Justin K.P.

For years, claims of U.S. funded biolabs in Ukraine were dismissed as a “conspiracy theory” or “Russian disinformation”.

But U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, on her way out, has declassified documents that suggest the U.S. was funding research facilities in Ukraine that contained “dangerous pathogens”.

In a press release, Gabbard wrote, “After months of searching through Intelligence Community holdings and files, Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard is revealing new evidence of longstanding United States government funding for more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries. These biolabs include labs in Ukraine, which may be at risk of compromise due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. For example, the Intelligence Community previously warned that a US-funded biolab in Ukraine likely housed dangerous pathogens and remained vulnerable to longstanding threats of Russian attack, seizure, or damage.”

The Press release added that, “Many of these U.S. government-funded biolabs are currently or have previously engaged in research using hazardous and highly contagious pathogens, in some cases to include dangerous Gain-of-Function research, with very little visibility or oversight.”

One U.S. intelligence analysis released by Gabbard claimed that the Ukrainian Institute of Experimental and Clinical Veterinary Medicine (IECVM) in Kharkiv, “probably houses at least some dangerous pathogens and almost certainly remains vulnerable to long-standing Russian information operations, seizure or damage”.

The intelligence assessment stated that “As of the early 2010s IECVM, held hundreds of pathogens and was one of forty Ukrainian-owned and operated laboratories that received assistance under the DOD’s Biological Threat Reduction program … IECVM as recently as 2019 had at least some biosafety and biosecurity deficiencies, most notably in rooms handling contagious Brucella bacteria” ( a bacterium that causes the infectious disease Brucellosis).

The intelligence analysis appeared to suggest that Russia was correct in accusing “the U.S. of BW work in a basement lab of that facility”, appearing to suggest that the facility contained “anthrax bacteria” and “Brucella bacteria” and that “information from 2012 indicates that at least IECVM’s virology building has a basement level”.

This assessment appears to be what the then Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, was referring to in 2022 when she said “Ukraine has biological research facilities which in fact we are now quite concerned Russian forces may be seeking to gain control of” in response to the question “Does Ukraine have biological or chemical weapons”.

The documents allege that the U.S. helped build and support over 40 biolabs in Ukraine, which included “Especially Dangerous Pathogen (EDP) Certification” and “Repository of BW and disease-causing pathogens” including “Anthrax, tularemia, tuberculosis, Swine Fever, New Castles Disease, MERS, SARS, Marburg, Ebola, Lassa, the Plague, Rickettsia”.

The document lists biolabs built by the U.S. in Ukraine in coordination with the U.S. company Black & Veatch, including the Kherson Diagnostic Laboratory, Institute of Veterinary Medicine of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences, Central Reference Laboratory (CRL) Ukrainian Research Antiplague Institute and the Zakarpartska Diagnostic Laboratory.

While none of these documents explicitly show that the U.S. backed biolabs in Ukraine were planning on using biological weapons, the fact that the U.S. was indeed funding biolabs which contained “dangerous pathogens” including “Anthrax, tularemia, tuberculosis, Swine Fever, New Castles Disease, MERS, SARS, Marburg, Ebola, Lassa, the Plague, Rickettsia” and were apparently engaging in “Gain-of-Function research, with very little visibility or oversight” shows that the claim was not fully a conspiracy theory.

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