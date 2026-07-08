Written By: Justin K.P.

As I reported yesterday, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, one of Gaza’s most prominent doctors who headed the Kamal Adwan Hospital and was detained by the IDF during a raid on the hospital in December of 2024, is currently being tortured to death in Israeli detention.

Physicians for Human Rights–Israel documented :

Adv. Nasser Odeh, who visited Dr. Abu Safiya last Thursday, witnessed what he described as a life-threatening condition. Dr. Abu Safiya reported that, for the past two weeks, particularly since his transfer to Rakefet, he has endured daily violence and beatings. He also reported a sharp escalation in assaults against him since judicial proceedings concerning his release began last month. According to Dr. Abu Safiya, after a hearing in his appeal at the Israeli Supreme Court, four to five officers entered his cell and beat him across his body with a hammer and batons. He said that similar violence has since become a daily occurrence, causing him to lose consciousness several times over the previous week. His attorney reported that Dr. Abu Safiya arrived at their most recent meeting with both his hands and feet cuffed and accompanied by masked guards. He observed fresh bruising across Dr. Abu Safiya’s body, including on his head and around his eyes, ears, and neck, injuries so severe that he could barely recognize him. During the meeting, Dr. Abu Safiya had difficulty breathing and speaking, appeared extremely weak, and struggled to remain seated without falling. On several occasions, he leaned backward, raising fears that he was about to lose consciousness. According to his attorney, he appeared frightened and in severe distress and was afraid to speak freely for fear of further retaliation.

His son, Elyas Abu Safiya, made a plea to the world to help release his father before it was too late , saying, “My father was unable to breathe. My father was unable to speak. His face was disfigured from the marks of torture and pain, especially after the last court session held in Jerusalem at the Supreme Court. … We still call out, plead and appeal and beg to all the free people of the world and to everyone with an atom of humanity in their heart, to save my father’s life before it’s too late”.

But Zionist propagandists, in an attempt to stop the campaign to free Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya and save his life, are running a propaganda campaign falsely claiming he was a “Hamas Colonel”, a claim that has been repeated by multiple mainstream media outlets, including the BBC.

But a minimal amount of research shows that Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya has never participated in combat.

The only “evidence” behind the false claim is an article in the New York Post tabloid, which claims to show a picture of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya “seen in his uniform during a Hamas meeting”.

But the New York Post debunks its own propaganda, admitting that “Safyia’s photo appeared on the Gaza Medical Services’ Facebook page — a group overseen by the Hamas-run health ministry”, in reference to the photo it claimed showed a “Hamas meeting”.

As Drop Site News noted, “The New York Post falsely claimed that Dr. Abu Safiya is a ‘Hamas colonel.’ In reality, he served in the Military Medical Services, a government medical body responsible for providing healthcare to police and security personnel, functionally equivalent to a state medical corps rather than a partisan armed group. The article itself inadvertently admits this, writing that ‘Safiya’s photo appeared on the Gaza Medical Services’ Facebook page — a group overseen by the Hamas-run health ministry,’ an admission that Abu Safiya belonged to a government health institution, not an armed faction.”

Further debunking the false claim, Drop Site noted, “Basem Naim, a senior Hamas official and former Palestinian minister of health, himself a physician with a degree in medicine from Germany, explained that Kamal Adwan Hospital operates through cooperation between the Ministries of Health and Interior, ‘a model consistent with international norms in public service provision.’ In comments to Drop Site News, he further clarified that Hamas and the Qassam Brigades do not use ranks such as ‘colonel,’ emphasizing that the rank cited belongs to the Palestinian government’s medical corps, not Hamas’s military wing. Naim also stated that the uniform described as ‘Hamas camo’ in the NY Post article has no affiliation with any resistance faction.”

Furthermore, the outlet noted “Dr Abu Safiya was detained once earlier in the ongoing genocide and released following brief interrogation by Israeli forces” disproving any claims that he ever participated in combat.

Independent journalist Eva Karene Bartlett, who previously lived in Gaza, spoke to Gaza based doctor Ahmad Abu Foul, a colleague of Dr Abu Safiya, who explained to her:

Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya is originally a pediatrician who worked under the Palestinian Ministry of Health. During the Palestinian division in 2006, he refused to stop working or stay at home and continued providing medical and humanitarian care to serve the Palestinian people. Later, he was appointed director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza after the previous director, Dr. Ahmed Al-Kahlout, was arrested. The hospital belongs to the Medical Services Agency, but during the war it became a government emergency hospital under the Ministry of Interior and the Palestinian Ministry of Health It is important to note that Kamal Adwan is a specialized children’s hospital and is not affiliated with any military faction. Dr. Abu Safiya is considered one of the most prominent and skilled pediatricians in Gaza, and he was granted the rank of brigadier by the Gaza government due to his work in a government institution.

Bartlett also spoke to orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Omar Shabat, another colleague of Dr Abu Safiya, who explained:

I worked with him for two years during the war. When I wanted to perform surgeries on the injured, we didn’t have an anesthesiologist. Dr. Hussam is a pediatrician, but he told me he would become an anesthesiologist, and that’s exactly what happened; he anesthetized the injured. Everyone should know that Dr. Hossam is a pediatrician at a hospital called the Military Medical Services Hospital. This hospital assigns military ranks to all employees, but it’s just a title and not an actual responsibility. The uniform has NOTHING TO DO WITH being a member of Hamas. The Zionists are pushing this claim to justify holding him hostage and torturing him. The reason they even bother fake-justifying is likely because people around the world love, respect and advocate for Dr. Hussam and demand his freedom from Israeli incarceration.

The real reason Israel is torturing Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya to death is because- as journalist James Smith noted - “he insisted on staying with his patients. That, unlike the staff of UN agencies and international NGOs, he refused to leave, and in doing so afforded no legitimacy to Israel’s repeated attempts at ethnic cleansing.”

He noted, “Healing hands that resist erasure by saving lives will always be considered a threat to those whose ambition is genocide.”

Israel’s propagandists are repeating a false claim portraying him as a military Colonel, in an attempt to distract from and justify the fact that Israel is currently slowly killing this heroic doctor who dared to save victims of Israel’s genocide.

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