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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
1d

This is despicable! They need to lie to justify their tortue and abuse that may bring on the death of Dr. Hussam. Vipers!

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Aamir Razak's avatar
Aamir Razak
1d

It's just unconscionable and so appalling that Dr. A is not only being horrifically tortured near death, but on top of it his name is being slandered and lies and misinformation spread about him to discredit him as he is being killed! Mosntrous, insane injustice!!

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