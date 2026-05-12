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Genocide is Evil's avatar
Genocide is Evil
17h

Every time I think the Zionists have finally reached the bottom of their never ending depravity, they manage to sink even lower. Yet still the governments of the US, UK, Germany and others shamefully support this sick and demented genocidal Jewish supremacist, and now dog rapist, sorry excuse of a “country”.

When will this nightmare for the Palestinians ever end?

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Antizionistic's avatar
Antizionistic
9h

These days whenever I read "the Nazis did so and so" I remember "every accusation is a confession"

For my own sake I chose not to research this depravity, but I wouldn't be surprised if a Zionist Jew was behind the Nazi claim and behind other instances you discovered.

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