After The New York Times finally published an article by journalist Nicholas Kristof, exposing Israel’s mass rape of Palestinian detainees, the Israeli Hasbara machine went into overdrive, fearing that their mass rape dungeons for detained Palestinians were getting exposed to the mainstream.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry wrote , “Today, The New York Times chose to publish one of the worst blood libels ever to appear in the modern press.”

Israel dispatched its propagandists and agents in the media to run a coordinated campaign attempting to undermine the facts reported in the article.

Among those that Israel seemed most upset about was the fact that The New York Times reported on the well-documented fact that Israel has been training guard dogs to rape Palestinian prisoners.

The article reported that:

Some of the worst sexual abuse appears to have been directed at prisoners from Gaza. A Gaza journalist shared with me his account of the abuse he suffered after he was detained in 2024. “No one escaped sexual assaults,” he said. “Not all were raped, I would say, but everyone went through humiliating, filthy sexual assaults.” On one occasion, he said, the guards zip-tied his testicles and penis for hours while beating his genitals. For days afterward, he said, he urinated blood. On one occasion, he said, he was held down, stripped naked, and as he was blindfolded and handcuffed, a dog was summoned. With encouragement from a handler in Hebrew, he said, the dog mounted him. “They were using cameras to take photos, and I heard their laughs and giggles,” he said. He tried to dislodge the dog, he said, but it penetrated him.

This is just the latest testimony across multiple sources showing that the IDF has been training dogs to rape Palestinians.

Previously, the Palestinian Centre For Human Rights documented the testimony of ““A.A., a 35-year-old Palestinian man and father” who “was arrested while at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City in March 2024”, and said, “We were stripped completely. Soldiers brought dogs that climbed on us and urinated on me. Then one of the dogs raped me—the dog did it deliberately, knowing exactly what it was doing, and inserted its penis into my anus, while the soldiers kept beating and torturing us and spraying pepper spray in our faces. The dog’s assault lasted about three minutes; the overall suppression lasted about three hours. Because of the severe beating, all of us sustained injuries across our bodies”.

The human rights organization Euro Med Monitor documented multiple cases of dogs being used to rape Palestinian detainees, including:

43-year-old Wajdi, who spent a year in detention, told the organization that “a soldier raped me. I felt severe pain in my anus and screamed, but every time I screamed, I was beaten. This continued for several minutes, while soldiers filmed and mocked me. Later, they untied me and brought a dog, which also raped me.” 35-year-old Amir also told the organization, “The soldiers brought in several dogs. One of them urinated on me. One of the dogs then raped me, penetrated my anus in a trained manner while I was being beaten.” 35-year-old A.S also said, “We heard dogs barking in the area, and from time to time, the dogs would urinate on us while we were detained in the metal cages. The shock came when they forced me to lie down, and a dog climbed on top of me and tried to insert its penis into me. At first, I did not understand what was happening, but then I realised that I was being raped”. Firas, who was arrested by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip, told the organization that, “During my detention in Sde Teiman, they called me and two other detainees I did not know and took us to a concrete courtyard. They removed our blindfolds, took one detainee, stripped him of his clothes, and brought in a huge dog that raped him in front of us. The dog appeared to have been trained to do so. The young man screamed loudly for two minutes, after which they took the other detainee and me to another location.”

Guards at the Israeli rape/torture chamber Sde Teiman have even admitted to this . Israeli journalist Shaiel Ben-Ephraim reported that “Some have said that claims that Israel uses dogs to sexually abuse prisoners are antisemitic blood libels. Unfortunately, there is a good deal of evidence … I talked to two guards in Sde Teiman, on more than one occasion. One had seen this happen and said it was too awful to talk about. The other said that he had heard about it from others and believed it was true. This happened. This is happening still. The evidence is too overwhelming.”



With The New York Times finally getting the truth about Israel’s use of dogs to rape into the mainstream, Israel’s propaganda assets have gone into overdrive, attempting to deny the story.

One claim repeated by several of Israel’s propaganda assets is that it is impossible to train dogs to rape. For example, the Zionist propagandist Eve Barlow claimed , “There is no scientific or behavioral evidence that dogs can be trained to commit sexual assault”.

But a look at the historical record shows that dogs indeed can be trained to rape, and while it’s use is rare, dogs trained to rape have been used by the Nazi regime, Chile’s Pinochet regime, Egypt’s Mubarak regime, and even the U.S.

Multiple survivors of the Nazi Holocaust have recounted either witnessing or being the victims of dogs trained to rape.

Irene Sobel, a survivor of the Holocaust, has testified that “at that time I heard stories how the Germans trained dogs to rape women”.

The Nazi torturer Klaus Barbie was also documented for training dogs to rape women in concentration camps, with historical records showing that “Women were always tortured naked, to the deep enjoyment of the torturers. Barbie kept two German shepherd dogs. One was trained to lunge and bite. The other was trained to mount naked women who had first been ordered on their hands and knees.”

The use of trained dogs to rape prisoners has been most well-documented during the Augusto Pinochet regime in Chile.

Under the Pinochet regime, “A German Shepherd dog called Volodia was trained to rape inmates.”

The National Intelligence Directorate under Pinochet was “known as ‘Venda sexy,’ which means sexy blindfold, or ‘discotheque,’ because of the loud music played all day to mask the sounds of torture”.

“The sexual torture occurred mainly in the basement. That was where Ingrid Olderock, a former police officer, trained her dog to rape prisoners.”

The Chilean Report of the National Commission for Truth and Reconciliation issued after the end of the Pinochet regime found that , “Women detainees are forced to have sexual intercourse with dogs.”

Lawrence Wright, a Pulitzer-winning journalist, also documented that the Mubarak regime is Egypt also used dogs to rape political prisoners, saying, “Some of the other torture was … with dogs. And one of my FBI sources said that he had talked to an Egyptian intelligence officer who said that they used the dogs to rape the prisoners.”

Dogs trained to rape were even reportedly used to rape detainees by the U.S. at the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan.

In a book, German author and former politician Juergen Todenhoefer wrote that “a former Canadian soldier and private security contractor named Jack told Todenhoefer why he could not longer stand working in Bagram. ‘It’s not my thing when Afghans get raped by dogs,’ Jack remarked.”

According to the book, “The war veteran, who loathed manipulating Western politicians even as he defended tactics of collective punishment, continued his account: Afghan prisoners were tied face down on small chairs, Jack said. Then fighting dogs entered the torture chamber. ‘If the prisoners did not say anything useful, each dog got to take a turn on them,’ Jack told Todenhoefer. ‘After procedure like these, they confessed everything. They would have even said that they killed Kennedy without even knowing who he was.’”

The historic record shows that throughout history, the most brutal regimes have trained dogs to rape prisoners, a horrific practice that is now being continued at a mass scale by the Israeli regime.

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