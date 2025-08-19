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SocraticGadfly's avatar
SocraticGadfly
Aug 19, 2025

One slim bright spot? The United Methodist Church has voted to officially divest from Israel. Interestingly, or sadly, per Mondoweiss, it's the first church in the world to do this. https://mondoweiss.net/2025/08/united-methodist-church-divests-from-israel-bonds/

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Gerda Ho's avatar
Gerda Ho
Aug 19, 2025

Netanyahu and his gang of thieves have openly advocated for starving Gaza’s. You can read it in their vile comments! How can that be denied? Israel doesn’t deserve to exist anymore!

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