Andrej Babiš, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, has given further evidence that in April of 2022, Russia and Ukraine agreed to a peace deal to end the proxy war negotiated in Istanbul, but then UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson- at the behest of the collective West- intervened and blocked the deal in order to prolong the war.

RBC Ukraine reports, “Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said that a chance for peace between Russia and Ukraine in 2022 was lost due to external interference” adding, “According to the prime minister, in April 2022, Kyiv and Moscow were very close to reaching a peace agreement, but the process, Babiš claims, was disrupted after intervention by Ukraine’s Western partners.”

The outlet added:

Andrej Babiš directly blamed then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the failure to complete the negotiations. According to Babiš, after Boris Johnson’s visit to Ukraine, the negotiation process was derailed, and the chance for a quick end to the war was lost.

Babiš was documented saying that, “Kiev and Moscow were as close as possible to concluding a peace agreement, but the process was disrupted after the intervention of Ukraine’s Western partners”, directly placing the blame, “on the then head of the British government, Boris Johnson.”

Andrej Babiš’s comments are the most recent confirmation of this fact.

Other comments from diplomats and leaders confirming it, as documented by Ukrainian-Canadian academic Ivan Katchanovski, are:

-Naftali Bennett said that the US and other Western leaders blocked the Ukraine-Russia peace deal, which he negotiated with Putin on Zelenskyy’s request in March 2022 when he was prime minister of Israel, and which according to him had about 50% chance of being reached, because they wanted to ‘continue to strike Putin’ -Davyd Arakhamia, the head of the Zelenskyy’s party faction in the Ukrainian parliament and the head of the Ukrainian delegation in the Ukraine-Russia talks independently confirmed that the peace deal could had been reached in spring 2022 if Ukraine agreed to neutrality and that the British prime-minister (Boris Johnson) blocked it. Arakhamia said that Russia was ready to end the war in such a case and that Ukrainian neutrality was the main Russian condition. He also said that Western countries knew everything concerning peace talks and told Zelenskyy not to sign the peace deal. -Mevlut Cavusoglu, the foreign minister of Turkey, which hosted the peace talks in Istanbul, said on April 20, 2022 that Turkey ‘did not think that the Russia-Ukraine war would last that long after the peace talks in Istanbul’ ‘but following the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting, it was the impression that... there are those within the NATO member states that want the war to continue, let the war continue and Russia get weaker’ -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan corroborated in 2024 the involvement of Boris Johnson in blocking the possible peace deal in spring 2022. -Gerhard Schröder, the ex-leader of Germany, made in 2023 a similar statement, saying ‘At the peace negotiations in Istanbul in March 2022 with Rustem Umerov (then Ukrainian negotiator) , the Ukrainians did not agree on peace because they were not allowed to. For everything they discussed, they first had to ask the Americans. I had two talks with Umerov, then a one on-one meeting with Putin, and then with Putin’s envoy. Umerov opened the conversation with greetings from Zelenskyy. As a compromise for Ukraine’s security guarantees, the Austrian model or the 5+1 model was proposed. Umerov thought that was a good thing. He also showed willingness on the other points. He also said that Ukraine does not want NATO membership. He also said that Ukraine wants to reintroduce Russian in the Donbass. But in the end, nothing happened. My impression was that nothing could happen, because everything else was decided in Washington. That was fatal. Because the result will now be that Russia will be tied more closely to China, which the West should not want’. -Victoria Nuland, who was at that time one of the top US State Department officials, stated in her interview in September 2024 that the Ukraine-Russia peace deal, which was close to being finalized in spring 2022, ‘fell apart’ because the US, the UK and other Western governments ‘advised’ the Zelenskyy government that it was not ‘a good deal.’ -Oleksii Arestovych, who was a member of the Ukrainian delegation at the peace talks in spring 2022, said after leaving his position as an adviser of Zelenskyy that this was the most advantageous ‘draft of agreement’ that Ukraine could have. He stated that the last round of the peace talks in Istanbul was ‘completely successful negotiation’ and that the Ukrainian delegation even opened a bottle of champagne afterwards. Arestovych also said that ‘the Istanbul agreement was a protocol of intentions and was completely/90% prepared for a direct meeting of Putin and Zelenskyy.’ Arestovych also stated that he ‘knew that in two or three weeks there would be a meeting in Istanbul, and it should end the war altogether. And then the meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin. All this was decided, there was a calendar… I knew exactly the calendar of Istanbul meetings, everything was moving towards reconciliation.’He elaborated that Russian representatives offered the talks on the first day of the invasion, that the Istanbul agreements were ‘fully acceptable,’ and that a meeting between Zelensky and Putin was supposed to be on April 9, 2022. The former Zelenskyy’s adviser and a member of the Ukrainian delegation at the peace talks stated that the talks ended because the West decided to use Ukraine as a trap to fight Putin’s Russia. -Alexei Venediktov, the well-connected former editor of the pro-Western Ekho Moskvy radio station, which was banned following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, commenting on the Nuland’s admission in September 2024 confirmed that the peace treaty ‘was already initialed by the head of the Ukrainian delegation’ and said that ‘he saw this signature.’ -Ambassador Oleksandr Chalyi, who participated in the peace talks with Russia in Spring 2022, stated that ‘we concluded’ the ‘Istanbul Communique’ and ‘were very close in... April to finalize our war with some peaceful settlement.’ He said that Putin ‘tried everything possible to conclude agreement with Ukraine.’ He noted that it was Putin’s ‘personal decision to accept the text of this communique.’ -source in Times on March 31, 2022, that the Johnson government ‘urged’ Ukraine not to ‘back down’ by accepting such peace deal under the terms negotiated in Istanbul and that the British prime minister ‘warned’ Zelenskyy in a phone call. -Robert Fico, the Prime Minister of Slovakia, stated publicly that the West blocked a peace deal to end the Ukraine war in spring 2022 and used Ukraine for a proxy war with Russia in a failed strategy

More recently, it was also confirmed by Amanda Sloat, a lead advisor to the Biden administration on Europe who admitted , “We had some conversation even before the war started, about what if Ukraine comes out and just says to Russia, ‘fine, you know, we won’t go into NATO if that stops the war, if that stops the invasion,’ which at that point it may well have done” adding, “I guess if you want to do an alternative version of history, one option would have just been for Ukraine to say in January of 2022, ‘fine, you know, we won’t go into NATO, we will stay neutral.’ Ukraine could have made a deal around March/April of 2022 around the Istanbul talks, There is certainly a question, almost three years on now, would that have been better to do before the war started, would that have been better to do in Istanbul talks, it certainly would have prevented the destruction and the loss of life”.

Andrej Babiš provides the latest confirmation that the West could have “prevented the destruction and the loss of life” in Ukraine, but chose not to in order to use the war to weaken Russia.

