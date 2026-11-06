Written By: Justin K.P.

On November first, journalist Tucker Carlson put out a controversial report alleging that Israel was pushing the Trump administration to carry out a nuclear strike on “Pickax Mountain in central Iran, where Israeli intelligence claims the Iranian government has restarted its nuclear enrichment program.”

Carlson alleged that Benjamin Netanyahu “applied maximum pressure to his closest allies in the administration, including Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and CENTCOM commander Brad Cooper. Both oppose a negotiated settlement to the war they’ve so grievously mismanaged; both are pushing to restart major combat operations. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA director John Ratcliffe are also following Netanyahu’s lead, as are leaders of the Democratic Party. In a recent meeting on the subject, former president Barack Obama said he opposes the current Iran peace deal being drafted in Doha.”

The anonymously sourced report was the subject of much debate and controversy. However, adding some weight to the explosive allegations made by Carlson, is the fact that Michael Milshtein, a connected Israeli writer at the Israeli newspaper Ynet, appears to have taken the report seriously in an article written in Hebrew.

For context, Michael Milshtein, the author of the report, is “a former advisor on Palestinian affairs to the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), and headed the Department for Palestinians Affairs in the Israel Defense Intelligence.”

He is currently the Head of the Palestinian Studies Forum at Dayan Center/Tel Aviv University, and works for the Israel lobby connected think tank The Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

In other words, he is clearly connected to the Israeli establishment.

For this reason, it is particularly concerning that he takes the reports of Netanyahu urging Trump to carry out a Nuclear Strike on Iran seriously.

In his recent report on Iran, he writes, “In the background, much more serious threats are accumulating, both regarding the measures being examined by Israel and the responses being considered by Iran. In this context, the world media reports that Israel has asked the Americans to consider using nuclear weapons to neutralize the facility on Mount Machuse”…

(Emphasis: Mine)

Pictured above: Passage from Michael Milshtein appearing to take the Nuclear Weapons threat seriously, translating via Google Translate.

“The combination of two ‘lame ducks,’ [Trump and Netanyahu] politically bruised leaders full of rage and longing to restore their egos and renovate their images in the mirror of history, could be explosive in terms of escalation in the region”, Michael Milshtein added.

While he does not directly confirm the report instead citing “world media” (an apparent reference to the Tucker Carlson report), the fact that someone like Michael Milshtein, who clearly has deep connection to the Israeli establishment, is taking the report seriously is very worth noting.

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