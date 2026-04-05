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rtko's avatar
rtko
20h

What will we be remembered for?

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polistra's avatar
polistra
17h

We've been doing this for 200 years. Before 1950 we mostly played the game in Central and South America. Since 1950 we've been ruining the rest of the world.

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