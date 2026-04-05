Trump Confirms Mossad/CIA Arming Riots In Iran.

Trump has officially confirmed- via journalist Trey Yingst- that the United States armed rioters in Iran prior to the war in Iran.

In an interview with Fox News, Yingst said Trump gave him “new details about what happened earlier this year” referring to the riots that took place in Iran in January adding that “President Trump told me, the United States sent guns to the Iranian protestors, he tells me we sent them a lot of guns, we sent them trough the Kurds and the president said he thinks the Kurds kept them, he went on to say ‘we sent guns to the protests, a lot of them’”.

This confirms what many have been reporting since January, that the CIA and Mossad sent guns to rioters in Iran to kill Iranian police and security officials, to be used as a pretext for the failed regime change war.

The U.S. deep state, through sanctions and propaganda messaging, played a large role in sparking the initial protests in Iran over economic concerns that were manipulated by the CIA and Mossad.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent repeatedly boasted that U.S. sanctions on Iran caused the collapse of the Iranian currency that sparked the initial protests, saying :

If you look at a speech I gave at the economic club of New York last March, I said that I believe the Iranian currency was on the verge of collapse, that if I were an Iranain citizen, I would take my money out. President Trump ordered treasury and our OFAC division, (Office of Foreign Asset Control) to put maximum pressure on Iran, and it’s worked because in December, their economy collapsed, we saw a major bank go under, the central bank has started to print money, there is a dollar shortage, they are not able to get imports and this is why the people took to the streets. This is economic statecraft, no shots fired, and things are moving in a very positive way here

Bessent again reiterated , “What we can do at treasury, and what we have done, is created a dollar shortage in the country, at a speech at the economic club in New York in March I outlined the strategy, it came to a swift -and I would say grand- culmination in December when one of the largest banks in Iran went under, there was a run in the bank, the central bank had to print money, the Iranian currency went into freefall, inflation exploded and hence we have seen the Iranian people out on the street.”

Damon Wilson, the head of the National Endowment for Democracy, a cutout of the CIA’s regime change arm, similarly boasted about spreading anti-government messaging in Iran that helped spark the protests.

“The endowment has been making investments over years that have ensured that there have been secure communications, including Starlinks, other means, file casting that allowed information to go both in and out of the country at a time when the regime tried to hide its brutal crackdown. Part of what we see manifesting is a response that our partners have helped tell the Iranian people the story that the regime has squandered their own resources on supporting proxies throughout the Middle East to the point where they cannot manage their own water supplies for Tehran. And these stories have not just emerged, they are ones that have been covered, documented, and shared with the Iranian people consistently through our work”, Wilson boasted in reference to protests in Iran.

He added, “we’ve been investing in communication tools over the years that allow for information to be sent into Iran even when internet connectivity is blocked. We specifically began supporting the deployment, the operation of about 200 Starlinks early on.”

Soon after, the Israeli Mossad began infiltrating the protests in an attempt to turn them in a violent, pro-regime change direction.

“Let us come out to the streets together. The time has come.

We are with you. Not just from afar and in words. We are with you in the field as well”, one Mossad-connected account wrote in a message to protestors in Persian.

Former CIA director Mike Pompeo soon after sent a New Year’s Message to “every Iranian in the streets. Also to every Mossad agent walking beside them.”

Israel Channel 14 reported that “foreign actors are arming the protesters in Iran with live firearms, which is the reason for the hundreds of regime personnel killed,” a reference not only to the Mossad, but the U.S. as well, as Trump has now confirmed.

David Barnea, the chief of the Israeli Mossad, de-facto admitted his role in arming the rioters in Iran, with the New York Times reporting that he told Trump, “his service would likely be able to galvanize the Iranian opposition — igniting riots and other acts of rebellion that could even lead to the collapse of Iran’s government”.

Trump has now made an even more explicit admission than David Barnea and openly stated that the United States was sending “a lot of guns” to rioters in Iran.

Atrocity Propaganda Campaign Debunks.

The CIA/Mossad armed riots in Iran were followed by an atrocity propaganda campaign claiming that Iran killed tens of thousands of peaceful Iranian protestors, designed to manufacture consent for war on Iran.

Time Magazine published an article claiming that “As many as 30,000 people could have been killed in the streets of Iran on Jan. 8 and 9 alone”.

The only named source for the article was Amir Parasta, a lobbyist for Reza Pahlavi, the U.S./Israeli puppet and son of the former CIA-backed Shah of Iran, who openly supported war on Iran .

Deepa Parent wrote an article for the Guardian, which repeated the same claim , giving no verifiable evidence and basing it entirely on anonymous sources.

As the Grayzone reported, Parent’s journalistic output was previously “limited to fashion reviews in Indian media” before she “suddenly materialized as The Guardian’s point woman on civic unrest in a nation (Iran) with which she had no apparent professional or personal experience.”

The Grayzone noted that “Much of Parent’s work at The Guardian’s so-called ‘Rights and Freedom’ section has been funded by an NGO called Humanity United, which was founded by tech billionaire Pierre Omidyar and his wife, Pam” adding that, “Omidyar has partnered with US intelligence cutouts like USAID and the National Endowment for Democracy to promote regime change from Ukraine to the Philippines, while advancing various ‘counter-disinformation’ efforts aimed at suppressing anti-establishment viewpoints”.

Trump’s admission further debunks this campaign, showing that Iran was in reality responding to a U.S./Israeli armed insurrection- not peaceful protests- and that many of the deaths were likely caused by rioters armed by the U.S. and Israel.

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