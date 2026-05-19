Today marks the primary election between Thomas Massie, the anti-war libertarian Kentucky representative, and his shady Israel lobby and Trump administration-backed opponent, Ed Gallrein.

According to Politico , “The American Israel Public Affairs Committee and other pro-Israel interest groups have uncorked over $9 million in a bid to unseat Republican Rep. Thomas Massie on Tuesday in a competitive primary that has shattered spending records. Prominent pro-Israel GOP donors have funneled millions more into a super PAC stood up by President Donald Trump’s political operation that has spent nearly $7 million on the race. Overall ad spending has topped $32 million, making it the most expensive House primary on record, per tracking firm AdImpact.”

The most influential super PAC behind this Zionist attack on Thomas Massie is “the MAGA KY super PAC started by former Trump campaign manager Chris LaCivita and pollster Tony Fabrizio,” which Politico noted is bankrolled by “$1 million from hedge fund manager Paul Singer and $750,000 from a super PAC linked to casino magnate Miriam Adelson. Another group, the Christians United for Israel Action Fund, has spent six figures on billboards targeting Massie.”

Paul Singer has been one of the lead funders of AIPAC and an endless list of Zionist and Neo-conservative pro-war think tanks and was behind “$2 million given to AIPAC tied-groups this election cycle” in the 2024 election cycle.

Singer has similarly been one of the lead funders of Neo-conservative think tanks that paved the way for the war in Iran.

Journalist Eli Clifton reported in 2015 that :

(Paul) Singer, a director at the Republican Jewish Coalition, is a huge donor to various groups that promote a hawkish line on Iran policy. Between 2008 and 2011, he contributed $3.6 million to the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a hard-line neoconservative think tank whose scholars have variously advocated for “crippling sanctions,” “economic warfare,” and bombing Iran. The hedge fund mogul has also supported the American Enterprise Institute, a think tank whose scholars, including Richard Perle and Danielle Pletka, led the charge into Iraq and have been no less aggressive in regard to Iran. In addition, Singer has supported the Jewish Institute for National Security Affairs—he was listed in the group’s “Chairman’s Circle” as recently as 2012. The group’s current director, Michael Makovsky, recently compared President Obama to Neville Chamberlain. Singer has also served on the board of Commentary magazine, the publication that has more-or-less defined hard-line neoconservative orthodoxy since the late 1960s.

Singer was also the “primary seed donor” for the now-defunct Foreign Policy Initiative (FPI), a rebrand of the Project For A New American Century (PNAC), think tank behind the Iraq war, which worked to generate a new Cold War with Russia and China.

Journalist Max Blumenthal and Rania Khalek reported in 2014 that:

Launched by Weekly Standard founder William Kristol and two former foreign policy aides to Mitt Romney, Dan Senor and Robert Kagan (the husband of Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland), FPI grew directly out of the Project for a New American Century that led the public pressure campaign for a unilateral U.S. invasion of Iraq after the Bin Laden-orchestrated 9/11 attacks. In 2010, when FPI rose from the ashes of PNAC, whose name had become synonymous with warmongering, mendacity and strategic blundering, it pivoted away from Iraq toward “rising resurgent powers, including China and Russia,” according to its mission statement. Through a series of letters and manifestos urging President Barack Obama to take a more confrontational stance toward Russia, FPI has assiduously sought to establish the groundwork for a new Cold War.

Miriam Adelson, the second biggest donor to MAGA KY, is Trump’s largest pro-Israel donor, who Trump himself has admitted puts Israel’s interests above America’s.

“I actually asked her, I’m gonna get her in trouble with this, but I actually asked her once, I said, ‘So, Miriam, I know you love Israel. What do you love more, the United States or Israel?’ She refused to answer. That means, that might mean, Israel”, Trump boasted while pointing to Miriam Adelson during a speech to the Israeli Knesset.

“Miriam (Adelson) gave my campaign $250 million, her husband Sheldon was an amazing guy, he’d come up to the office, and there was nobody more aggressive than Sheldon … he would always say ten minutes it turned out to be an hour and a half and what he did was he fought for Israel, it’s all he really fought for”, Trump later boasted at another event when introducing Miriam Adelson .

But aside from the money pumped into the race from AIPAC, Christians United for Israel , Paul Singer, and Miriam Adleson, there is another Israeli connection, the fact that Tony Fabrizio, one of the founders of the MAGA KY, works as an advisor on Israeli presidential campaigns.

A pro-Trump pollster and strategist for the Republican Party, Tony Fabrizio, worked on Benjamin Netanyahu’s election campaign to help him get re-elected in 2020.

NDTV reported :

Back in 2020, Benjamin Netanyahu was on the edge. He was facing indictment on corruption charges and teetering in the polls. His right-wing Likud party had just stumbled in a series of elections, and the prime minister was on the brink of being ousted. That’s when Trump’s inner circle landed in Jerusalem. Susie Wiles, Corey Lewandowski, and Tony Fabrizio, Trump’s campaign ‘A-team’, set up shop at the Leonardo Plaza Hotel. Netanyahu’s staff had asked for help, and Trump delivered.

The Washington post similarly reported , “In the spring of 2020, as Netanyahu was facing an indictment and feared he was on the brink of losing an election, some of Trump’s most trusted advisers touched down in Jerusalem: Susie Wiles, now White House chief of staff; Corey Lewandowski, who managed the president’s 2016 campaign; and Tony Fabrizio, Trump’s longtime pollster, among others.”

Fabrizio continues to work as an advisor on Israeli political campaigns and is currently working as an advisor to the Naftali Bennett campaign in Israel.

The Times Of Israel reported that , “Former prime minister Naftali Bennett announces that he is adding in two top American political consultants to his campaign team ahead of the 2026 Knesset election … In a statement, Bennett’s spokesman announces that he will be working with the pollster, Tony Fabrizio.”

The Israeli outlet Ynet reported that , “Naftali Bennett announced the addition of two American consultants and pollsters, George Birnbaum and Tony Fabrizio, to his campaign team. According to Bennett’s statement, Birnbaum and Fabrizio previously advised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.”

The fact that one of the two founders of the Zionist lobby backed “MAGA Kentucky” super PAC, trying to oust Thomas Massie, works as an Israeli political advisor at the same time, goes to underscore how deeply Israel is connected to the scheme to oust Thomas Massie.

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber.