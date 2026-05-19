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albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
8h

Massie is for America, Truth and Courage and the Zio-Nazis including this clown Fabrizio are for IsraHELL first, Total Control and Manipulation of the American people and Cowardliness!

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Aamir Razak's avatar
Aamir Razak
4h

I hope Mr. Massie can win his election, thank you for your work documenting who his opponent is and where their funding is coming from

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