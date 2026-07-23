Written By: Justin K.P.

As I covered recently, Marco Rubio, aided by the mainstream media, is falsely claiming that Nicaragua’s Sandinista government led by Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo called to cancel elections.

This is based entirely on a quote taken out of context by Daniel Ortega saying, “there won’t be any more elections here”.

In reality, he was talking about new laws to crack down on U.S. interference in Nicaragua and funding of candidates, not cancelling elections altogether, saying, “They’d (U.S. backed opposition candidates) love to win elections so they can profit from selling off the schools. But they can forget it. There won’t be any more elections here, no more elections for them to try and seize the government, to seize power … We are going to work, with the National Assembly and the relevant organizations, on the laws, because we need to create laws that will put up a wall, a barrier, against the coup-plotters, against those who sell off their country, and no matter how much money the Yankees give them, they won’t succeed! They won’t succeed! They won’t succeed!”

Nicaraguan co-president Rosario Murillo further clarified that what Ortega was referring to was preventing foreign interference in Nicaragua, not cancelling elections altogether, saying:

The history of the electoral processes here was established, designed, directed, and guided by the United States. That is history. That is the kind of election that will never return to Nicaragua. That kind of election that goes against the people will not come back, will never return to Nicaragua. Elections, yes, but our own elections, and when we say our own, we mean elections of our blessed people, designed and organized based on our national sovereignty, based on our national dignity, to elect the best Nicaraguans, those who know about struggle and honor. Blessed, free, dignified, sovereign elections

In his speech, Daniel Ortega accused the U.S. deep state of conspiring with opposition figures in the United States to interfere in Nicaragua, saying, “Don’t think that just because there’s no war we’re at peace... No! They’re constantly conspiring, organizing, looking for a way to create political parties so that in an election they’re supposed to hold, those parties will win. And here this is the end of the history of parties installed by the Yankees, installed by the Somoza regime supporters, ever coming back to power”.

Ortega’s accusations were outright confirmed by Damon Wilson, the current head of the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), a cutout of the CIA’s regime change arm.

He admitted that the National Endowment for Democracy was actively “supporting” Nicaraguan opposition figures and will continue to do so, saying:

NEDemocracy will continue supporting those who peacefully defend fundamental freedoms and the right of every Nicaraguan to choose their own leaders and determine their country’s future.



The Ortega-Murillo regime may seek to abolish elections, but it cannot abolish the Nicaraguan people’s desire for democracy. We will stand with them until that right is restored.

Couched in the language of promoting democracy, the NED has funded and organized coup attempts against often elected governments around the world that get in the way of Washington’s plans, including by organizing a short lived 2002 coup against Hugo Chavez in Venezuela, a 2004 coup against Jean-Bertrand Aristide in Haiti, a 2014 coup against the Viktor Yanukovych led government in Ukraine and supporting and aiding the violent riots in Iran that preceded the U.S./Israeli war.

Former head of the NED Allen Weinstein admitted that “A lot of what we do today was done covertly 25 years ago by the CIA” and the CIA whistleblower Philip Agee exposed the NED as a “CIA sidekick” which functions as “a mega conduit” for “the millions or the tens of millions that are set aside for the meddling in the internal affairs of other countries”.

The National Endowment for Democracy has a long history of interference in the internal affairs of Nicaragua.

Agee noted that the NED put aside “$12.5 million that went from the National Endowment for Democracy through these conduits to the UNO (Unión Nacional Opositora) political movement”, the opposition party that beat the current Sandinista National Liberation Front, led by Ortega, in the 1990 election.

After Daniel Ortega and the Sandinista National Liberation Front were re-elected in 2007, the NED again began meddling in Nicaragua, most notably by funding and organizing a violent coup attempt in 2018.

Benjamin Waddell, a journalist supporting the opposition in Nicaragua, acknowledged that, “Since 2014, the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) … has spent $4.1 million on projects in Nicaragua. Projects funded by NED have focused on strengthening civil society, improving accountability and governance, fostering a culture of human rights, and reinforcing democratic ideals and values … the NED has funded 54 projects in Nicaragua between 2014 and 2017”.

During the 2018 coup attempt, Waddell acknowledged that this funding laid the groundwork for the coup, writing, “it is now quite evident that the U.S. government actively helped build the political space and capacity in Nicaraguan society for the social uprising that is currently unfolding” and boasting that the NED funding helped in “Laying the groundwork for insurrection” in the country.

During the NED sponsored coup in 2018, journalist John Perry on the ground wrote, “Public buildings and the houses of government supporters were burnt down by protesters; shops were ransacked; most businesses and all banks and schools were closed. The main secondary school for 3,700 pupils was burnt out twice. The police station was under siege for 45 days, so no police were on patrol. No cars or taxis could use the streets; passing the barricades on foot involved being checked by youths with weapons and on occasion threatened. Dissent was met with violence (before the barricades went up, I took part in a “peace” march which was pelted with stones). At first protesters had homemade mortars, but later many acquired more serious weapons such as AK-47s; paid troublemakers manned the barricades at night-time. A police official captured nearby was tortured and then killed, his body burnt at a barricade”.

Now, as the U.S. government and media lie that the government in Nicaragua is ending elections altogether, when in reality it is attempting to crack down on this interference, Damon Wilson, the current NED head, admits that the meddling continues to this day.

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