Written By: Justin K.P.

The fake Nvidia Chinese Spy Scandal is now being used by Neo-con democrats to push for a “killer robots” arms race with China, and the start of a new Cold War.

For context, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was temporarily ousted from his AI chip manufacturing company, Nvidia over evidence-free claims that Alice Huang (no relation), a woman he had an affair with, was a spy for Chinese intelligence, a claim the CIA admitted they have no evidence to back up.

It turned out that this was, in effect, a corporate coup by anti-China warmongers in Washington, angry that Huang was getting in the way of their AI arms race with China.

“As Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang gained extraordinary access to President Donald Trump and secured his blessing to sell artificial intelligence chips to China, he fueled a backlash among Washington officials and national security hawks who wanted to keep the powerful technology out of Beijing’s hands” the Washington Post reported adding that “Huang’s downfall, which has the potential to mark a dramatic shift in power, was ultimately set in motion by one of the capital’s most influential China hard-liners, national security adviser and Secretary of State Marco Rubio … Rubio issued a memo warning Trump about the relationship between Huang and a suspected Chinese spy” in reference to the now debunked claim that Alice Huang was a Chinese spy.

The outlet Semafor noted, “Several people familiar with their China policy agenda say the group of hawks wield considerable power and influence in DC, and the elimination of Huang from the other side of the debate will make the upcoming fight over export controls being added to the National Defense Authorization Act significantly easier”.

Now that Jensen Huang has been reinstated as the CEO of Nvidia after being forced to step down over this fake news story, the Democrats are using the hoax to push Trump towards escalation with China, at the behest of Washington “China hawks”.

It a statement, pro-Democrat House leader Hakeem Jeffries wrote, “We will not allow America’s national security to be sold out by the Trump Administration for personal financial gain. The National Defense Authorization Act must include ironclad export control legislation to prevent powerful Al technology from being exploited by the Chinese Communist Party and other adversaries. It’s time for traditional Republicans in Congress to join us in reining in this corruption.”

Chuck Schumer took it even further, explicitly calling for a new Cold War with China, writing, “A critical national security threat in the Nvidia situation is that Jensen Huang shipped extremely advanced chips to China, violating US export control law, in what amounts to the equivalent of selling rocket engines to the Soviets during the Space Race.”

(Emphasis: Mine)

In reality, if Jensen Huang was having chips smuggled into China, it would more likely be at the behest of the U.S. and officials like Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who boasted “Nvidia wants to sell China its ‘fourth best’ chip the fourth one down, we want to keep China using it” because “We want to keep having the Chinese use the American technology stack, because they still rely upon it” adding, “The idea is the Chinese are more than capable of building their own. You want to keep one step ahead of what they can build, so they keep buying our chips” and not China, which “asked some Chinese tech companies to halt orders for Nvidia’s (NVDA.O)” and mandated “domestic artificial intelligence chip purchases”.

In reality, as the think tank Just Foreign Policy noted this deception is being used by the Democrats to pressure Trump into “a dangerous arms race, undermining domestic AI regulation and jeopardizing AI diplomacy”, adding, “When members of Congress argue that AI chip exports to China threaten America’s military advantage, they implicitly endorse the premise that the US must race China to develop increasingly sophisticated military AI capabilities, rather than seeking to constrain them.”

It added:

Senator Ted Cruz has made this logic explicit: “If there are going to be killer robots, I’d rather they be American killer robots and not Chinese killer robots.”



There is nothing progressive about this logic. Our objective should be to end this arms race, not to win it.

Lessons From Russiagate.

Just like the Russiagate hoax during Trump’s first term, this fake scandal will be used by neo-con Democrats to pressure Trump to be more hawkish on China.

As journalist Rania Khalek put it “China-gate has officially launched. If this isn’t challenged now, Democrats will spend their blue tsunami mandate waving around an unproven Marco Rubio spy memo to justify escalating war with China in the race to see who can make killer robots faster.”

Outlets like The Atlantic are already putting out baseless articles claiming that “The President Is Acting As He Works for China” because he supported Jensen Huang being reinstated after he resigned over the fake Chinese spy claims.

Chuck Schumer is also now calling to launch “investigations” into Trump over the Nvidia hoax, writing, “Trump and Xi discussed Huang during their talks in China last week. What kind of pressure did Xi apply, and what did Trump give up? Our committees will investigate”.

The fabricated claims of a Trump-Russia connection during his 2016-2020 term were used by neo-con Democrats to have Trump ramp up tensions with Russia, leading him to enact policies such as sending lethal arms to the Ukrainian regime, which was killing pro-Russia separatists in the Donbas, eventually culminating in the proxy war in Ukraine.

Similarly, Democrats, at the behest of Washington China hawks, are using a fabricated Trump-China connection and bogus investigations to push him towards more hawkish China policies, starting with an AI arms race.

Don’t fall for this neo-con deception again.

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