China has just dealt a major blow to the U.S. oil blockade on Iran by blocking U.S. sanctions placed on private Chinese oil refineries for allegedly buying oil from Iran.

The South China Morning Post reported that , “China has ordered companies throughout the country not to comply with US sanctions on five Chinese oil refiners accused of trading in Iranian fuel, a move observers say could mark a new stage in Beijing’s pushback against American long-arm jurisdiction” adding that “The order was issued in response to a series of US sanctions since last year on entities and individuals that Washington said were involved in trading Iranian petroleum.”

In April, the U.S. Department of the Treasury issued sanctions on the “independent teapot refinery Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery Co., Ltd” calling it “one of Iran’s largest customers for crude oil and other petroleum products, having purchased billions of dollars’ worth of Iranian petroleum”.

Previously in March of 2025, the U.S. Department of the Treasury placed sanctions on China-based Shandong Shouguang Luqing Petrochemical Co., Ltd., which it accused of being “a ‘teapot’ oil refinery, for purchasing and refining hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of Iranian crude oil”.

In April of last year, the U.S. sanctioned Shandong Shengxing Chemical Co., Ltd for allegedly “purchasing more than a billion dollars’ worth of Iranian crude oil.”

In May of last year, the U.S. Treasury placed sanctions on the Huaying Huizhou Daya Bay Petrochemical Terminal Storage for allegedly “buying and storing Iranian crude oil from a sanctioned vessel”.

In October of last year, the U.S. Treasury Secretary sanctioned Shandong Jincheng Petrochemical Group Co., Ltd. because it allegedly “purchased millions of barrels of Iranian oil since 2023”.

Through this series of sanctions, the U.S. was attempting to block Iran from exporting oil and decimate the Iranian economy for the Iranian people, in hopes it would lead to regime change.

But China has now stood up to the U.S blockade, issuing “a blocking ban prohibiting any recognition, enforcement or compliance with U.S. sanctions imposed on five Chinese companies on the grounds of their alleged involvement in Iranian petroleum transactions.”

China noted that the U.S. sanctions, “improperly prohibit or restrict normal economic and trade activities between Chinese companies and third countries as well as their citizens, legal persons or other organizations, in violation of international law and basic norms of international relations,” adding that, “the Chinese government consistently opposes unilateral sanctions that lack authorization from the United Nations and the basis of international law”.

The blocking ban law, passed in China in 2021 and used for the first time in this case, is set up to “punish global companies from complying with Washington’s tightening restrictions on doing business with Chinese companies”.

As drop site News noted , under this law, “ compliance with U.S. sanctions now risks violating Chinese law.”.

This forces U.S. companies operating in China to “have to decide to comply with U.S. sanctions or with the Chinese rules”.

When the United States sanctioned Shandong Shouguang Luqing Petrochemical Co., Ltd., last month, the Wall Street Journal boasted that it was “intensifying efforts to cut off Iran’s most vital financial lifeline—its secretive oil trade with China”.

China has now pushed back on the final step in the U.S. “efforts to cut off Iran’s most vital financial lifeline,” and companies based in China will now be forced to not comply with the U.S. blockade, or risk losing all business in China.

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