The Dissident

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Rachel Baldes's avatar
Rachel Baldes
6h

The US has no authority to issue rules on trade between between two independent, sovereign states. I know you're aware of this, but American media framing rarely points this out and I think it's important to make clear.

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BettBeat Media's avatar
BettBeat Media
44m

Have to see it first play out. China is usually not a country that rocks the boat. They're very passive and avoid confrontation at all cost.

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