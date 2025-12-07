The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alistair P-M's avatar
Alistair P-M
10h

In 2023 I wrote about a Kyiv Independent video report (https://open.substack.com/pub/alipmcg/p/picking-apart-emotional-storytelling) and I noted that it is funded by the OCCRP, who receive funding from USAID/NED. Nice to see some daylight shone on them.

Plenty of people still think the Kyiv Independent is independent just because of the name - but all you have to do is scratch a little at these organisations to see who's paying the piper

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
7h

This reporting is absolutely crucial for understanding how state influence operates through seemingly independent outlets. The personnel approval mechanism you uncovered is particularly revealing becuase it gives USAID veto power over who leads the investigations, which is way more subtle than direct editorial control. When a funding source can decide whoshould be editor-in-chief, the chilling effect doesn't even need explicit directives. It's structural capture disguised as partnership, and it explains why OCCRP's investigative pattern aligns so neatly with State Department priorities.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture