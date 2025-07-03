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Hb's avatar
Hb
Jul 4, 2025

Every medical society and health care organization must severely condemn the government of Israel and the IDF for these heinous crimes against humanity, the likes of which have never been seen in human history. Truly these are amongst the greatest human transgressions against our collective values and against God. With faith in God and helpless to affect much as individual citizens we pray with faith for God’s just intervention against the Israeli scourge.

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Am's avatar
Am
Jul 4, 2025

That Les L guy who commented bout Hamas hiding in hospitals is spouting lies that have been debunked more than a year ago. Not only did a Washington Post investigation (in addition to all the ground reporting from Palestinian journalists in Gaza) unequivocally demonstrate that since October 7, claims by Israel that hospitals in Gaza were being used for military purposes are false, but several human rights groups have stated that Israeli attacks and besiegement of hospitals should be investigated as war crimes.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2023/12/21/al-shifa-hospital-gaza-hamas-israel/

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