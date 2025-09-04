Written By: Justin K.P.

Paramount’s new owner, the Zionist film producer David Ellison, is already turning CBS News, which is owned by Paramount, into a Zionist propaganda outlet.

According to a report in Puck News by Dylan Byers, “David Ellison is on the verge of acquiring Bari Weiss’s The Free Press and tossing her the keys to CBS News”.

Byers writes, “I am told David plans to give Bari a role at CBS News that would, among other things, task his fellow Millennial with guiding the editorial direction of the division”.

Zionists Buying Up The Media.

Paramount owner David Ellison, who is about to put Zionist propagandist and Gaza genocide denier Bari Weiss in charge of CBS News, has long, deep connections to Israel and Zionism.

For one, his father, Larry Ellison, is “the largest private funder of the Israel Defense Forces,” as journalist Alan Macleod noted.

Indeed, according to the Times of Israel in 2017, at a “Friends of the Israel Defense Forces” fundraiser for the IDF, “The largest single gift in FIDF’s history was announced at the event as $16.6 million from Oracle Co-Founder, Executive Chairman and Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison”.

As Alan Macleod noted, Larry Ellison also “counts Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu among his closest friends”.

Indeed, as Haaretz reported, “in recent years Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also been numbered among his(Larry Ellison’s) friends”.

Haaretz noted in 2020 that, “Ellison has recently come forward to help Netanyahu in a matter of pressing concern to the latter: his legal representation in Case 2000, in which Netanyahu is charged with trying to strike a deal that would have given him positive coverage in Israel’s second largest newspaper, in exchange for hurting its freebie rival Israel Hayom.”

Haaretz noted that, “Ellison himself is a witness in Case 2000, which hinges on the charge that Netanyahu cut a bribery deal with Noni Mozes, owner of the mass-circulation daily newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.”

Haaretz reported that Larry Ellison played the lead role of getting defense lawyer Boaz Ben-Zur on Netanyahu’s team during his corruption trial.

Haaretz noted that Ben-Zur, a “a top-line lawyer,” would not represent Netanyahu previously because he worked for Arnon Milchan, a witness in the corruption case, but Milchan later allowed him to join Netanyahu’s team, because “the person who contacted him several times and urged him to relinquish Ben-Zur’s services was none other than Larry Ellison”.

Another Haaretz article from 2021 noted that, “Ellison, who has known Netanyahu for a considerable time, invited the Netanyahu family to come on vacation last month on Lanai, the Oracle founder’s privately owned Hawaiian island.”

Alan Macleod noted that Larry Ellison’s tech company, Oracle, is “intimately tied to the State of Israel” and that it “has signed multiple lucrative contracts with the Israeli national security state”.

Alan Macleod noted:

Oracle sees itself as an activist organization, one whose goal is the advancement of the Israeli colonization project. Safra Catz, the company’s Israeli-American CEO, bluntly explained that any employees uncomfortable with supporting a genocide should simply quit. “We are not flexible regarding our mission, and our commitment to Israel is second to none,” she said, adding “this is a free world and I love my employees, and if they don’t agree with our mission to support the State of Israel, then maybe we aren’t the right company for them. Larry and I are publicly committed to Israel and devote personal time to the country, and no one should be surprised by that.”

Harretz even reported that in 2021, when Benjamin Netanyahu was out of power, Larry Ellison “asked former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to join the board of directors of the company(Oracle).”

Similarly, David Ellison donated 1 million dollars to Israel at the start of the genocide in Gaza, and his production company, Skydance, put out a statement saying, “Skydance stands with Israel”.

A source close to David Ellison and former Paramount owner Brandon Korff told the Jerusalem Post that, “These two young men love Israel” and “have Zionist values”.

According to the Jerusalem Post, “Both quietly donate quite a bit to the State of Israel and the IDF”.

A New Genocide Denying Editor For CBS.

Given David and his father Larry Ellison’s close connections to Israel and Benjamin Netanyahu, it is no surprise that they placed Bari Weiss in charge of the editorial direction at CBS News.

Weiss herself comes from a family closely connected to Israel and the Israel lobby.

Her father, Lou Wiess, wrote an article where he bragged about his work lobbying for AIPAC, writing, “The highlight of the weekend is the trek to Capitol Hill to lobby on behalf of the U.S.-Israel relationship. Over the years, you get to know your congressmen, which can be fun after you get over the lobbying butterflies”.

He boasted, “Helping to promote a love of Israel by petitioning our members of Congress is exhilarating, and fun, and Zionistic and patriotic all at the same time”.

In an interview, when asked how he votes in American presidential elections, Lou Weiss said, “I’ve chosen to support those candidates that are good on the issue of Israel, that is my litmus test”.

His daughter, Bari Weiss, bragged at a 2012 conference about using her influence as a journalist to further Zionism, saying, “My Zionist activism is connected to my journalism”.

As for what kind of editorial line Bari will enforce at CBS, one needs only to look at her own outlet, the “Free Press”.

One editorial line she often enforces is denying the well-documented IDF massacres at the Gaza Humantarian Foundation, “aid sites”, that IDF soldiers positioned at the sites have even admitted to.

Despite the fact that IDF soldiers told Haaretz, “It's a killing field, where I was stationed, between one and five people were killed every day. They're treated like a hostile force – no crowd-control measures, no tear gas – just live fire with everything imaginable: heavy machine guns, grenade launchers, mortars. Then, once the center opens, the shooting stops, and they know they can approach. Our form of communication is gunfire”, referring to the massacres, Bari has published articles saying that “evidence doesn’t support the claim” of the massacres, that they “never happened,” and that the well-documented accounts of the massacres come from “Hamas-run news agencies and anonymous social media accounts”.

The Free Press has also run endless articles denying the well-documented Israeli-imposed famine in Gaza by writing articles claiming the famine is a myth and falsely claiming that victims of the famine contracted malnutrition from other conditions, while linking to articles showing that the victims did indeed contract malnutrition from the Israeli blockade.

After conducting hours-long virtual tours of hospitals in Gaza, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz wrote, “We saw children whose bodies were blighted by hunger, with bones jutting out. Their hair had turned yellow or fallen out, their faces were wrinkled, and their abdomens bloated. Their bodies were limp; many had marks on their skin. Some looked totally apathetic”.

As Haaretz noted, “Anyone who claims that the images of starvation in the Gaza Strip are a result of acute genetic or other diseases, and not due to a grave shortage of food, are lying”.

By buying up Paramount and placing a Zionist genocide denier as the head of CBS News, Larry and David Ellison have helped buy up the media and turn it into a propaganda mouthpiece for Israel.

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber.