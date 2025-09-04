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Velociraver's avatar
Velociraver
Sep 4, 2025

People actually watch network TV for "news"? Hilarious

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Ohio Barbarian's avatar
Ohio Barbarian
Sep 5, 2025

This Zionist endeavor will fail. They’re buying up a lot of the failing traditional media that only people over 70 watch anymore in a desperate bid to regain control of the narrative, which they have already lost forever.

Zionist domination of the United States is as doomed as the Roman Catholic monopoly in Europe was after the printing press was invented.

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