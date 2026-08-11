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DEREK HANDS's avatar
DEREK HANDS
6h

Imperialist Handpicked handmaiden not democratically elected.

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Dan Mage's avatar
Dan Mage
5hEdited

Chavez made mistakes, but he did not fear his people, he did not take their guns from them, in fact he made sure they were all armed. The Chavistas are not gone, and whoever thinks this is over better think again.

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