Arrested For Supporting Palestine

The UK has continued its descent into a fully blown authoritarian regime at the behest of the Israel lobby by arresting Rahmeh Aladwan, a British-Palestinian doctor who works for the NHS, explicitly over her support of Palestine.

A video of Aladwan’s arrest shows the UK police accusing her of “inciting racial hatred” and violating “section 1 of the Malicious Communications Act” and “section 127 of the Misuse of Public Communications Network”.

Expanding on what thought crimes got her under arrest, the UK police officer arresting her said, “You gave a speech which amounted to calls for the eradication of Israel and implied support for all those involved in armed resistance against Israel.”

In other words, the UK is arresting a doctor for opposing a foreign state and supporting armed resistance against the state committing genocide against her people.

The police also accused her of posting tweets, “that could be interpreted as anti-semitic, including anti-semitic tropes that could be considered grossly offensive” (Ie, criticizing Israel and the Israel lobby) and saying to her, “ On the seventh of Ocotber, you posted a variety of communications which demonstrated support for Hamas attack on Israel, an attack which included murder, rape, and kidnapping of Israeli citizens all of which could be considered grossly offensive in character.”

The most outrageous aspect of this charge is the accusation that Rahmeh Aladwan supported “rape” on Ocotber 7th, a claim for which there is zero evidence ever happened.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that, “at Shura Base, to which most of the bodies were taken for purposes of identification, there were five forensic pathologists at work. In that capacity, they also examined bodies that arrived completely or partially naked in order to examine the possibility of rape. According to a source knowledgeable about the details, there were no signs on any of those bodies attesting to sexual relations having taken place or of mutilation of genitalia”

The UN found that ‘The mission team, specifically the forensic pathologist and the digital analyst, reviewed over 5,000 photos, around 50 hours and several audio files of footage of the attacks” adding that, “In the medicolegal assessment of available photos and videos, no tangible indications of rape could be identified”

Israeli prosecutor Moran Gez admitted that, “we don’t have any complainants” of rape on October 7th and admitted the accusations, ‘will not be able to meet the threshold of proof in court”.

The UN Human Rights Council found no evidence of rape on October 7th, writing in its report from May of last year, “The Commission has reviewed testimonies obtained by journalists and the Israeli police concerning rape but has not been able to independently verify such allegations, due to a lack of access to victims, witnesses and crime sites and the obstruction of its investigations by the Israeli authorities. The Commission was unable to review the unedited version of such testimonies. For the same reasons, the Commission was also unable to verify reports of sexualized torture and genital mutilation. Additionally, the Commission found some specific allegations to be false, inaccurate, or contradictory with other evidence or statements and discounted these from its assessment.”

Furthermore, most of the mainstream media in the UK openly support the genocide in Gaza, which the IDF’s own data shows killed civilians at least 83 percent of the time.

According to current UK law, supporting the mass slaughter of civilians is acceptable, but supporting resistance to the slaughter is a crime.

The Zionist Lobby Using Lawfare.

The UK’s arrest of Rahmeh Aladwan appears to have been done at the behest of several Israel lobby groups, which have long targeted Aladwan for her outspoken support of Palestine.

Rahmeh Aladwan has previously documented that the British Israel lobby has attempted to get her suspended from the NHS for her support of Palestine, writing that the Israel lobby, “pressured the GMC (the medical board) through smearing me in the papers and incessantly sending in emails and complaints to refer me to the tribunal. They also lobbied British Health Secretary Wes Streeting. The Board of Deputies of British Jews, Jewish Medical Association, Community Security Trust and other lobbies discussed my activism with Streeting several times, the last being a month ago where he stated that he will push for legislation in our House of Commons to bypass medical regulators so that more of the complaints from the lobbies result in persecution and punishment for NHS staff”.

She stated that since the genocide in Gaza, there has been “doxxing, smears, defamation, threats, and harassment from the UK ‘israel’ lobby” against her.

Indeed, the pro-Israel lobby group, “Campaign Against Anti-Semitism” (CAA) has boasted about repeatedly attempting to get Rahmeh Aladwan fired for her support of Palestine.

The Campaign Against Anti-Semitism boasted on its website that “Campaign Against Antisemitism has submitted a complaint to the General Medical Council (GMC) regarding social media posts on a doctor’s account”, referring to Rahmeh Aladwan.

After the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service ruled that “Dr Rahmeh Aladwan is fit to practice medicine, rejecting accusations of anti-semitism stemming from her social media posts and public appearances,” the CAA boasted on its website that it got the General Medical Council to appeal the case, writing:

The General Medical Council (GMC) has announced that it is re-referring the case of Dr Rahmeh Aladwan to the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS). The decision comes a day after Campaign Against Antisemitism notified the GMC of our intention to challenge in court, via judicial review, the decision not to impose conditions on Dr Aladwan while she is under investigation for misconduct. That decision also drew condemnation from Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who said that he has no confidence in the medical regulator following that ruling.

A spokesperson for the CAA fumed that the Tribunal ruled in favor of Rahmeh Aladwan, saying, “This is an inexplicable and disgraceful decision—one that marks the UK’s continued descent into the abyss, as institutions that carry the responsibility for protecting people from extremists are seemingly bending over backwards to appease and turn a blind eye to them” and adding, “we are in discussion with our legal advisors with regard to the options open to us”.

The “options open to us” were apparently lawfare, with the CAA seemingly getting the UK police to arrest Rahmeh Aladwan for her support of Palestine.

As Rebecca Gordon-Nesbitt and Asa Winstanley exposed in the Electronic Intifada, the “campaign against anti-semitism” is effectively a cutout of the Israeli government.

The reporters exposed that “the CAA has been given almost half a million dollars by the UK partner of the Jewish National Fund (JNF), Israel’s quasi-governmental settler-colonial agency,” adding that:

(JNF) is one of Israel’s four key “National Institutions” which, since 1948 have worked “to advance the Zionist enterprise.” The JNF has been described by noted Israeli historian Ilan Pappé as a “colonialist agency of ethnic cleansing.” Founded in Britain in 1908 and registered in 1939 as a charity operating in “Israel” – a state which had not yet been established – the JNF’s British partner group JNF UK says it has been “building Israel for over a century.” It does so by fundraising in the UK and passing the money collected onto Israel, primarily for projects in the southern Naqab desert, displacing Palestinian citizens of Israel in favor of Jewish settlers. JNF UK has also funded a number of projects supporting illegal settlements in the West Bank – a war crime under international law.

The reporters also noted that, “The CAA has also taken part in the main conferences at which the Israeli government draws up strategy to combat ‘delegitimization.’ In both 2015 and 2018, it attended Israel’s ‘Global Forum for Combatting Antisemitism’ in Jerusalem” adding that, “During the 2018 conference, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs even tagged the CAA in several tweets, suggesting a kind of official Israeli endorsement of the group.”

Since the start of the genocide in Gaza, the CAA has repeatedly used lawfare in an attempt to silence opponents of the Genocide in Gaza. ‘

When the UK Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, designated the activist group “Palestine Action” a terrorist group, making it illegal to support the non-violent protest group, the CAA took credit for being behind the move, writing, “We are pleased that the Home Secretary listened to our representations over the last week”.

Since the ban on Palestine Action went into effect, hundreds of peaceful protestors were arrested simply for holding signs saying, “I support Palestine Action, I oppose Genocide”.

Pictured Above: UK police arresting protestors for holding signs in support of Palestine Action.

The British website The Canary reported that the UK’s Health Secretary Wes Streeting- who has received £30,000 from Israel lobby groups and called the ICJ case against Israel a “distraction”- also targeted Rahmeh Aladwan, quoting the British Medical Journal saying,

UK ministers are reportedly drawing up plans to change the law to make it easier to suspend doctors accused of misconduct from practising while they are under investigation. The move has been prompted by the health secretary, Wes Streeting, being dissatisfied with the handling of the case of a British-Palestinian doctor, Rahmeh Aladwan, who is currently under investigation by the General Medical Council (GMC) over allegations of antisemitic remarks. Streeting is also reported to be planning to legislate for a new duty on NHS staff that would specifically prohibit them from making “racist” statements.

The Canary also reported that at a pro-Palestine protest, a woman was arrested and “de-arrested after just eight minutes” because police had “mistaken her for Dr Aladwan”.

As the Canary reported, before the arrest, two members of the Zionist group “Stop the Hate UK” , “instructed the police to go and arrest who they believed was Dr Aladwan” adding that, “Footage from the day shows cops with Dr Aladwan’s name on a piece of paper, as well as instructions on the law that they were going to arrest her under”.

Pictured Above: Two members of “Stop the Hate UK”, a Zionist lobby group, demanding police arrest Rahmeh Aladwan, documented by The Canary.

“Stop the Hate UK”, in reality, is a Zionist group best known for organizing pro Genocide rallies. Jewish News reported that , “Stop the Hate UK, since May, have held weekly counter-protests outside the Swiss Cottage Library in opposition to those marching against the war in Gaza”, and The Canary reported that, “Its operations have all ostensibly revolved around counter-protesting pro-Palestine marches and demonstrations. STHUK (Stop the Hate UK) is the group that’s been behind the majority of the numerous notorious counter-demos in London and across the country.”

The bogus arrest of Rahmeh Aladwan is just part of a larger lawfare campaign from the British Israel lobby attempting to criminalize any journalist, commentator, or activist who opposes Israel and its genocide.

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber.