The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth Hall's avatar
Elizabeth Hall
4h

Contrast the UKIG’s abuse of power by arresting a medical doctor who benefits society by treating the ill for exercising freedom of speech rights by criticizing a foreign government for committing crimes against humanity and standing up for the victims of such crimes to the same government paying benefits to convicted murderers who don’t go to jail due to legal recognition to treat mentally ill murderers humanely. UKIG stands for United Kingdom of Israel Government because in my opinion the UK has no sovereignty and the PM - the office holder of either party - is a Viceroy.

Man who strangled girlfriend to death before driving around with body 'gets thousands in benefits' - Daily Mail https://apple.news/AYGqfS-06Q_S8m6UPZc2NQg

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ashok Bhavnani's avatar
Ashok Bhavnani
4h

I will never vote for Labour ever again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Dissident
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture