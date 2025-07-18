Written By: Justin K.P.

The UK keeps sinking further and further into a full-blown autocracy in order to criminalize speech and activism critical of Israel.

Recently, the British state officially proscribed the activist group Palestine Action as a terrorist organization, making it illegal to “express support” for the group “through chanting, wearing clothing or displaying articles such as flags, signs or logos.”

Since this law was passed, over 70 activists have been arrested simply for holding signs stating “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action” including “four vicars, a lawyer, a civil servant, a social worker, a mechanical engineer, the daughter of a Polish resistance fighter, and veterans of the 1960s civil rights movement including Eamon McCann, political activist, former politician and journalist, and Kate Nash, whose brother was killed on Bloody Sunday”.

Now, the UK state has gone even further and is accusing activists of supporting “proscribed organizations” simply for protesting against the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

The Guardian reports that :

Armed police threatened a peaceful protester with arrest under the Terrorism Act for holding a Palestinian flag and having signs saying “Free Gaza” and “Israel is committing genocide”, accusing her of supporting a proscribed organisation. Officers told Laura Murton, 42, that her demonstration in Canterbury, Kent, on Monday evening expressed views supportive of Palestine Action, which was banned under terrorism legislation earlier this month. Murton said neither of her signs mentioned Palestine Action. When asked directly whether she supported any proscribed organisations, she replied: “I do not.”

In a video of the encounter, UK police said to Laura Murton, “Mentioning freedom of Gaza, Israel, genocide, all of that all come under proscribed groups, which are terror groups that have been dictated by the government”.

The police also told her that the phrase “Free Gaza” was somehow “supportive of Palestine Action” and therefore it is a criminal offense to say “Free Gaza”.

Laura Murton, talking about this incident to The Guardian, said, “I don’t see how anything I was wearing, how anything I was displaying, anything I was saying, could be deemed as supportive of the proscribed group. It’s terrifying, I was standing there thinking, this is the most authoritarian, dystopian experience I’ve had in this country, being told that I’m committing terrorist offences by two guys with firearms”.

One police officer told her that he was “trying to be fair” and that he could have “jumped out, arrested you, dragged you off in a van” simply for holding signs that said “free Gaza”.

Meanwhile, yet another journalist has had his devices seized by UK police for reporting on Israeli war crimes.

This time, it was the journalist Steve Sweeney who worked as the Lebanon bureau chief for the Russian outlet RT.

RT’s editor-in-chief, Margarita Simonyan, said that Sweeney was “detained and questioned by UK police upon his return to the country” and “suspected of terrorist activities” with police “confiscating his phones and laptop”.

The UK police reportedly “asked Sweeney whether he had any links to Hezbollah, and took photos of his tattoos.”

This is far from the first example of UK authorities seizing a journalist’s devices for reporting critically on Israel’s war crimes in Gaza and Lebanon.

In August of last year, UK police arrested and charged the journalist Richard Medhurst under charges of “violating section 12 of the UK terrorism act” over his reporting critical of Zionism. Medhurst later had his devices seized by authorities in Austria for the same reason.

The pro-Palestine journalist Sarah Wilkinson also had her house raided by UK “counterterrorism” police who “seized her phone, passport, and electronic equipment” for “content that she has posted online” in support of Palestine.

The journalist Asa Winstanley also had his home raided and devices seized by UK police in a raid that a UK court has since said was illegal.

Nonetheless, the UK’s war on speech critical of Israel has continued and is even ramping up to Orwellian new lows.

From threatening peaceful anti-genocide protestors to seizing journalists’ devices, it is clear the British state is fine with becoming a fully fledge autocracy in order to protect Israel.

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