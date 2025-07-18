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Kevan Hudson's avatar
Kevan Hudson
Jul 18, 2025

I hope at this point that non violent activists from left to right (Pro Palestine, environmentalists, mass migration protesters and Christians who are pro choice) see common cause on this issue. The larger the coalition the more likely for a rollback in the UK and the West of restrictions on our rights.

Otherwise, the establishment will just pick off each narrative challenging group one by one and many innocents will end up in jail. Partisan politics is not the way forward.

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JC Denton's avatar
JC Denton
Jul 18, 2025

It's not just the UK it's the entire West. I live in Australia and all the exact same dynamics are playing out.

Time to wake up.

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