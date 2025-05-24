Written By: Justin K.P.

X, formerly Twitter, seems to be intentionally blocking any searches regarding to Elias Rodriguez, the man charged for the shooting of two Israeli embassy officials on the night of May 21st.

When searching his name on Twitter’s search bar, the message “Something went wrong. Try reloading.” appears repeatedly (try it for yourself).

Above: Results From Searching “Elias Rodriguez” On X.

However conducting the exact same search, with one letter off, yields the normal result one would expect.

Above: Results from searching “Elias Rodriguez(s), with the extra s added.

A similar thing happens when searching for the account “@kyotoleather”.

For context this account has been alleged by the open source intelligence researcher Travis Hawley of belonging to Rodriguez.

Hawley apparently connected Rodriguez’s contact information to a banned account that went by the handle “@kyotoloather”, only one letter off from “kyotoleather”

This claim is bolstered by the fact that the “kyotoleather” account put out a two part “manifesto” the first at 10:00 pm on May 21st and the second at 10:01 pm the same day: after the shooting took place but before it made headlines.

Pictured Above: Part one and part two of the “manifesto” allegedly posted to X by Elias Rodriguez after killing two Israeli embassy officials.

This same manifesto was later published by journalist Ken Klippenstein on his Substack page, where he argued the manifesto was authentic because “it is signed by Rodriguez and timestamped well before he was named by law enforcement or any media”.

Klippenstein later received a visit from the FBI for publishing the document which was apparently already put out publicly by the “kyotoleather” account, allegedly operated by Elias Rodriguez.

This entire thing comes full circle with the fact that the “kyotoleather” account yields the same search results as Elias Rodriguez’s name.

When typing “@kyotoloather” into the search bar repeatedly, the same “Something went wrong. Try reloading” message appears.

Above: Results from searching “@kyotoleather” into the X search bar.

However, yet again changing a single letter yields the results one would expect from searching a twitter handle.

Above: Results from searching “@kyotoleather(r)” with the extra r added.

X also had reports of outages on may 22. If this was related to the apparent blocking of searches on Elias Rodriguez or his alleged account are not yet known.

I write this not to speculate why this strange phenomenon is happening but just to show that it is occurring.

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