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SocraticGadfly's avatar
SocraticGadfly
May 24, 2025

Also, as I said on Shitter myself (account renamed as "Free Palestine" yesterday) and in restacking his piece, the Eff Bee Eye lied to Klippenstein. They claimed they were NOT from "the Wisconsin office" after Ken asked, per the previous visit he got, over Mangione. But, the FBI person who called Ken's attorney said they WERE.

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Baz
May 24, 2025

I posted this elsewhere but I think it’s relevant here also: When your own side can kill you for some perceived strategic advantage (Hannibal Directive) well, who knows? A false flag probably isn’t SO far fetched.

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