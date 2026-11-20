Written By: Justin K.P.

Michael Mcfaul, the former U.S. ambassador to Russia from 2012 to 2014, is one of the mainstream media’s go to “Russia experts”, often cited and interviewed as one of the lead authorities on the country.

In reality, he has consistently shown himself to be a moron with no real knowledge or understanding of Russia.

Case in point, he recently shared a photo supposedly showing U.S. and Chinese presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping speaking together at the APEC meeting gala, with Russian president Vladimir Putin sitting alone at the table behind them.

Giving his “expert analysis,” McFaul writes:

Love this photo.



As a former diplomat, I can tell you that every seat at such gatherings is carefully planned.



Putin was humiliated. And he knows it.

The only problem is that the image shared by Michael Mcfaul was generated using Open AI.

When put through open AI, the metadata shows that the image was generated using AI software, finding a “SynthID watermark that originated from OpenAI”.

Furthermore, footage from the dinner shows Xi Jinping wearing a burgundy tie, while the ai image shows him wearing a blue tie, and Putin is wearing a grey tie, while he is wearing a red one in the ai image.

This is far from the first time that Michael McFaul has shown his lack of intellect.

While he was ambassador to Russia, the journalist Mark Ames noted he used a derogatory slang term when talking about the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, which translates to “Fuckberg”.

His tweet translated into “I’ll be in Fuckberg [Yekaterinburg] at the InnoProm [industrial fair]”.

One Russian user replied, “You’re the fuckberg, McFuck”.

The fact that this imbecile is one of the mainstream media’s go-to “Russia experts,” while serious Russia experts like the late American scholar of Russian studies, Stephen F. Cohen, were snuffed out of the mainstream media, shows that the “experts” on Russia chosen by the mainstream media have no clue what they are talking about, and are chosen for adhering to a narrative, rather than intellect or actual knowledge.

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