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Aamir Razak's avatar
Aamir Razak
5d

very well stated. in this case, the term "liberal" is just disingenuous whitewashing to hide the fact that they still support the genocidal occupation and carnage for the most part

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DJ Joshu's avatar
DJ Joshu
5d

It was exactly this way since I was studying Palestine in college back in 1992 — when I wrote a paper about how hypocritical it was for smug liberals in the USA to deny the PLO the right to armed resistance as their homes were being taken. These same liberals sitting safely in the USA behind the barrels of smoking guns leveling the global south for their own "security".

Some things never change, and Malcolm X was right about all of it.

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