Written By: Justin K.P.

Brad Lander, the Democratic nominee for Congress in New York’s tenth district, and self-described liberal Zionist recently exposed everything wrong with liberal Zionist ideology by opposing armed resistance to illegal Israeli occupation of the West Bank.

“I’m grieving the deaths of the two Israeli soldiers killed in Hebron today, and praying for the full & speedy recovery of those who were injured”, Lander wrote on X, referring to two Israeli occupation soldiers killed by a Palestinian gunman while manning an illegal checkpoint outside Hebron.

“I’ve spoken out loudly this week against Israel’s occupation of the West Bank, which imposes violence on a daily basis, and I will continue to do so. But violence is not the path to ending it — or to achieving safety, freedom, and peace for both Palestinians and Israelis,” Lander added.

This line exposes the problem with liberal Zionism. Lander acknowledges that the IDF terrorists were upholding an illegal occupation of the West Bank, but denies Palestinians right- guaranteed under international law- to resist the illegal occupation, and “grieves” for the two militants who were illegally enforcing what he acknowledges is an unjust occupation.

What “path to ending” the Israeli occupation of Palestine Lander supports is not exactly clear, given that he is against boycotting even Israeli arms manufacturers that directly fuel the Israeli occupation.

When asked about the BDS movement in the context of his time as the New York City Comptroller, lander said, “New York City pension funds are proudly invested in many Israeli-owned companies, tech companies like NICE Ltd, Elbit Systems … and no, of course, we’re not going to divest from them.”

For context, Elbit Systems is one of Israel’s lead arms manufacturers, which the United Nations’ Special Rapporteur for Palestine, Francesca Albanese, has noted, “cooperated closely on Israeli military operations, embedding key staff in the Ministry of Defense, and was awarded the 2024 Israeli Defense Prize. Elbit Systems … provides a critical domestic supply of weaponry, and reinforces Israeli military alliances through arms exports and joint development of military technology.”

In effect, under Lander’s liberal Zionist ideology, he will shed crocodile tears for the victims of Israel’s occupation in the West Bank, but oppose any real action to end it, whether it be armed resistance against occupying IDF soldiers, or boycotts against the main Israeli arms manufacturers fuelling the occupation.

This is not a Lander-specific issue, but a problem with the entire liberal Zionist ideology.

The lobbying group J Street, the epicentre of liberal Zionism, espouses a similar ideology, pretending to oppose the occupation of the West Bank, but opposing any resistance to it.

When Neria Leiter the son of Israel’s ambassador to the U.S. and an IDF reservist, was wounded by a Palestinian while on duty at an illegal checkpoint outside the illegal Jewish settlement of Beit Horon in September of this year, J Street wrote, “Our thoughts are with Neria Leiter, Ambassador Yechiel Leiter and their family with the news that Neria was injured in a terrorist attack in the West Bank. We condemn this violence in the strongest possible terms.”

Similarly, J Street says it “opposes the Global BDS Movement and strongly supports academic engagement between American and Israeli institutions”.

In other words, liberal Zionists like Brad Lander or J Street are no better than their genocidal Zionist counterparts, and one could argue are worse.

While genocidal Zionists openly support the Genocide of Palestinians and the Israeli occupation of all of Palestine and beyond, liberal Zionists like Lander pretend to be opposed to aspects of Israel’s occupation, like the occupation of Gaza and the West Bank- but oppose any serious action to end it, from armed resistance to boycotts.

In effect, liberal Zionists support the exact same policies as regular Zionists, but simply pretend to have sympathy for Palestinians while doing it, while opposing any actions from Palestinian to actually stop it.

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