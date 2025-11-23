The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Emmanuel Goldstein's avatar
Emmanuel Goldstein
1d

This right here is exactly part of what needs to be highlighted far more often, that all the deep state intelligence interests all collude with each other to preserve the "endless" proxy war for their own benefit. Because the cynical deflectionism that will probably be put forth by the Zionist psyop manufacturers down the line will likely be (I cannot forecast this with 100% certainty at the very moment, but I think it's very likely) various anti-Jewish diversionary propaganda blaming "the juize" for the Russia-Ukraine War in order to create enough "antisemitism" to brainwash the remaining Jews in Russia and Ukraine into being relocated to the Nazi State of Israel where they are set up for a Sabbatean-Frankist "two thirds burning by fire" in order to validate the neo-Templar invented narrative of "Christian Zionism."

Never forget the true culprits a.k.a. the Anglo-Roman neo-Templar axis.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Patrick Hertel's avatar
Patrick Hertel
1d

“The so-called peace plan calls for the military castration of Ukraine. It demands a Russian veto over Ukrainian membership of NATO, and Russian control over the admission of any foreign troops on Ukrainian soil,” and claims that the plan is “a complete betrayal of Ukraine”.

Substitute "Gaza" for "Ukraine" and reference the UK support in the Security Council for Trumps Gaza "Peace" plan. What does Boris say? SFA

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Dissident
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture