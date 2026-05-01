A bombshell investigation in the investigative outlet Canal RED uncovered that when Trump pardoned the former president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, convicted on drug trafficking charges, it was part of a larger American and Israeli scheme to have Juan Orlando Hernández return to the presidency and expand Israeli and U.S. influence.

For context, the Cradle noted that, Juan Orlando Hernández “was convicted in a US federal court of three counts of drug trafficking and weapons conspiracy and received a 45-year prison sentence. He was also found guilty of receiving money from the former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, Joaquin Archivaldo ‘El Chapo’ Guzman, to finance electoral fraud”, and later “pardoned late last year by US President Donald Trump, who called the DEA investigation into Hernández a ‘Biden administration set up.’”

Leaked WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram audios published by the outlet Canal RED uncover that the U.S. and Israel are plotting to have Juan Orlando Hernández return to the presidency in Honduras in order to “give to the United States and Israel control of the development zones, a US military base, and the legislative development of a legal environment favorable to US and Israel Artificial Intelligence companies.”

The investigation uncovered that the plot has the ultimate goal “to guarantee the return of Juan Orlando Hernández to the presidency of Honduras in the next elections”.

It added, “As heard in the leaked conversations, the former president (Juan Orlando Hernández) not only plans his physical return to the country once all legal proceedings against him are annulled, but he is already negotiating an agreed succession with Nasry Asfura(current president of Honduras). Under this scheme, Asfura would be a transitional president who would pave the way for Hernández to run again in the next electoral cycle. If it materialized, Hernández would become the main political operator of Donald Trump and Israeli lobby in the region, one in charge of turning Honduras into a strategic area of military, logistical, and economic operations for the United States…”

The investigation noted that political interference from the U.S. played a large role in the election of the current president of Honduras, Nasry Asfura writing:

Hours before the November 30, 2025 elections, President Donald Trump announced through his social network that he would pardon Juan Orlando Hernández, sentenced in 2024 to 45 years in prison for conspiring to import cocaine to the United States and for having received money from ‘Chapo’ Guzmán to finance electoral fraud. New York prosecutors had described Honduras as a “narco-state” during his term, while Juan Orlando was syndicated for accepting millions in bribes from cartels to protect them from the law. In that same announcement, Trump explicitly supported the candidate of the National Party of Honduras, Nasry “Tito” Asfura, threatening to cut off aid if he was not elected. What seemed like political support covered up a more sinister agreement: the return of Juan Orlando for economic and military control of Honduras

Leaked audio shared in the investigation shows that this was all part of a larger Israeli-backed plot to have Juan Orlando Hernández back in power.

The pardon money “came out of a council of rabbis, and of a people who supported Israel, and they had supported Yani Rosenthal (former Deputy of the National Congress of Honduras) in the past”, Juan Orlando Hernández is heard saying in leaked audio.

The audio also showed that “the logistics operation and his next presidential candidacy would be financed entirely by Israel”. Juan Orlando Hernández is heard saying in leaked audio, “The Prime Minister of Israel is going to give us support. We are very grateful to him, they had a lot to do with them. They had everything to do, in fact, with my departure and negotiation”.

The investigation also showed that Nasry Asfura made a deal with Trump to eventually have Juan Orlando Hernández return to power, with leaked audio of him telling Nasry Asfura, “I want to think that you are not going to make a side of me because, thanks to me, you are sitting in that chair. President, it will be me. And I look forward to your support. Because that’s what we talked about with President Trump”.

For the U.S. and Israel, the plot is both a geopolitical scheme and a giant gift to the military-industrial tech complex. Audio released in the investigation shows that “Trump and Netanyahu are seeking millionaire compensation in exchange for the appointment of presidents. The negotiation at the Florida residence included the expansion of the Employment and Economic Development Zones (ZEDES), the construction of a new military base, a free trade agreement, and a law to encourage investment in Artificial Intelligence (AI), whose contracts would be delivered directly to private US companies such as General Electric.”

“We already had a private session with investor circles, and they are very positive to see the expansion in Roatán of the ZEDE and in Comayagua, for also Palmerola, we are going to move another Palmerola specifically there in Roatán, where it is prosperous. A base, eh, we already negotiated that. Also the interoceanic. We are going to deliver it to General Electric”, Nasry Asfura is heard saying in the leaked audio.

Juan Orlando Hernández again reiterated that money from Israel is funding the operation, saying, “… the aid I’m sending. I sent you the people from Israel, they sent you money.”

He added in leaked audio, “Everything will be fine, we will be fine. Juan Orlando returns soon. Excellent news. Good news, good news. Juan Orlando is coming back for presidency, keep it.”

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