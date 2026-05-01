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Adriana IGV's avatar
Adriana IGV
8hEdited

The revelations of these leaked conversations go way beyond Honduras, it discloses a coordinated effort to create plots and false accusation campaigns against non-USrael aligned countries in the region, like Mexico and Colombia.

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Shad Rizvi's avatar
Shad Rizvi
8h

I reiterate, US is the biggest drug peddler on the planet.

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